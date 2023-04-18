Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Ready to Rally

Trucks N Taps Patio is prepared to debut their newly fenced green space beer garden at this year’s Annual Food Truck Rally. Craft cocktails, local beer, and a full line up of Omaha’s favorite food trucks will be accompanied by live music by Cover Me Bad. Yard games and drink specials will be around all weekend in celebration.
Saturday April 29th from 11am to 10pm.
5402 S 108th street

Dishing the Dirt for Legal Aid NE

Dirty Birds at 1722 St Mary’s Ave is hosting a 4/20 party to remember. The event will feature special menu items and drinks along with Dirty Birds’ lineup of usual suspects. 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit Legal Aid’s work in the community.

Julio’s

The Tex-Mex restaurant announced via social media on Sunday that the 114th street location would be immediately and permanently closed. Some of the staff is being collated into the 192nd and Q location, and additional hours are being added to the West Omaha location.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment