Ready to Rally
Trucks N Taps Patio is prepared to debut their newly fenced green space beer garden at this year’s Annual Food Truck Rally. Craft cocktails, local beer, and a full line up of Omaha’s favorite food trucks will be accompanied by live music by Cover Me Bad. Yard games and drink specials will be around all weekend in celebration.
Saturday April 29th from 11am to 10pm.
5402 S 108th street
Dishing the Dirt for Legal Aid NE
Dirty Birds at 1722 St Mary’s Ave is hosting a 4/20 party to remember. The event will feature special menu items and drinks along with Dirty Birds’ lineup of usual suspects. 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit Legal Aid’s work in the community.
Julio’s
The Tex-Mex restaurant announced via social media on Sunday that the 114th street location would be immediately and permanently closed. Some of the staff is being collated into the 192nd and Q location, and additional hours are being added to the West Omaha location.