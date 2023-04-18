Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare

Benson Theatre , April 28 — 29 , 7:30 p.m.

Post-Show Talkback April 28th

General admission tickets $20 , order online

, 402.991.4333

The Benson Theatre is thrilled to announce the premiere of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Moira Mangiameli and starring Ryan Kathman and Delaney Jackson playing multiple characters. This exciting production promises to be a unique and thrilling interpretation of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy.

Twelfth Night is a hilarious tale of mistaken identity and misplaced love. The story follows Viola, a young woman who is separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck and finds herself in the strange land of Illyria. Disguising herself as a man, she takes a job in the court of the Duke Orsino, where she becomes embroiled in a tangled web of love triangles and misunderstandings.

Directed by Moira Mangiameli and adapted for two actors by Kathman, this production of Twelfth Night promises to be a fresh and vibrant take on the classic play. Mangiameli has a reputation for bringing new life to traditional texts, and her innovative approach is sure to captivate audiences.

The two lead actors, Ryan Kathman and Delaney Jackson, will alternate playing the principle and secondary characters in a wide range of styles and voices. This unique casting decision promises to add a dynamic element to the show, as the actors switch seamlessly between roles – often playing two or more different characters in one scene – and showcasing their range and versatility.

For further information contact: info@bensontheatre.org