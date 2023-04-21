Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • August Burns Red, with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed from Within
  • Wednesday, April 26 | 7:30 p.m.
  • Slowdown
  • Tickets $29.50-$35


Some of the biggest names in modern metal will play the Slowdown on April 26, including Grammy-nominated August Burns Red, who will headline alongside The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed from Within.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, August Burns Red has performed for 20 years and released 10 studio albums.

Fellow metalcore band from Ohio, The Devil Wears Prada, has released eight albums since 2006.

Bleed from Within are are from Glasgow, Scotland, and rock appropriately hard.

— Matt Casas

