Today’s Highlights:

Get to know Elsa from Frozen, playing now at the Orpheum.

Heartland Bike Share goes all electric.

Nebraska pays $19 million to settle a yearslong suit with about 400 state troopers.

By Natalie Christie. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

Heartland Bike Share converts its fleet to electric bikes. The regional bike share program said nearly all its riders prefer the battery-powered bikes that are more practical for everyday transportation.

Behavioral health provider Community Alliance seeks $2 million to help finish its new headquarters.

An Omaha Public Schools bus driver safely evacuates students from a bus before it bursts into flames.

The U.S. Department of Labor orders the owner of several Omaha bars, restaurants and live music venues to pay $272,163 in back wages to its employees. The company owns Alice, Barnato, Berry & Rye, Laka Lomo Rum Club, Via Farina and Wicked Rabbit.

Upcoming Events

Around Nebraska

The state agrees to a nearly $19 million settlement with about 400 current and former Nebraska state troopers. The lawsuit, which lasted years and generated 40,000 documents, accused the state of underpaying retirement funds.

An ethical investigation results in the retraction of a UNL study of Husker football players’ concussions. The study claimed a potential new way to identify head injuries with more than 99% accuracy.

Ron Hull, a public broadcaster whose work helped define Nebraska Public Media for 68 years, dies at age 92.

The small-town police chief, his ex-girlfriend and a 1993 episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” Flatwater Free Press takes a look at a 37-year-old murder case.

Legislature:

A bill to require most Nebraska gas stations to carry a higher blend of ethanol-mixed gasoline hits a roadblock as senators say it’s government overreach. LB562 would require gas stations to cover the costs of adding E-15 pumps, which would boost ethanol profits at a time where ethanol’s future is uncertain as electric vehicles become more popular.

