Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is indicted on federal charges.

Cheryl Logan reflects on her tenure as OPS superintendent.

20 years after his controversial firing, Frank Solich returns to Nebraska.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, former OPD officers Rich Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo (no relation to the councilman) and fundraiser Jack Olson are listed in the indictments.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

After five years, Cheryl Logan is wrapping up her time as superintendent of Omaha Public Schools. Reflecting on her tenure, Logan says she wouldn’t do anything differently, despite the challenges OPS has been plagued with.

As coal burning continues, North Omaha residents have installed an air-quality monitor. The effort is being conducted with the help of the Nebraska Sierra Club after OPPD decided to delay closing the coal-fired power plant. More monitors are expected soon.

The burn ban in Douglas County will be lifted today, April 24. Officials say anyone intending to burn should obtain a permit from local fire chiefs, and that caution is needed as there is still a lot of dry grass.

Upcoming Events

Around Nebraska

Former Husker football head coach Frank Solich returns to Nebraska for the annual Red-White spring game, his first visit to Memorial Stadium since his controversial firing in 2003. As for the game, it was a step forward despite sloppy play.

Legislature: Senators could begin debating an economic omnibus package this week, with the largest component being incentives to draw more retail to the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna. Stores eyed by the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, include Ikea and Crate & Barrel.

With just over a week to go until election day in Lincoln, former state Sen. Suzanne Geist debates incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The two discussed public safety, tax revenue and a host of other issues. (Watch the full debate here.)

Local Government

According to a press release Monday morning, Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe have requested a resolution to remove Vinny Palermo from his position as vice president of the Omaha City Council.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss a proposed mental health facility at 16th and Jackson streets. It would connect with the nearby county jail and house community mental health services.

The Omaha City Council will discuss a report on the year’s tax-increment financing projects and the Crossroads redevelopment.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 25, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Portion of U.S. workers who believe

they are treated unfairly: 1/2

Source: Gallup (Washington)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

