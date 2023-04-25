Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

After 10 years, Over Easy announces impending end

Coffee Champs

Archetype Coffee has taken two spots in the 2023 US Coffee Championships in Portland, Oregon. Isaiah Sheese earned the top Barista spot, while Jesus Iniquez took home fourth in the US Brewer’s Cup. Be sure to stop into Archetype Coffee at 1419 S 13th street and 3926 Farnam for a taste of the award-winning service (and coffee that earns the effort)

Over Easy

Announced via social media late last week, Over Easy at 16859 Q street announced that they will not be renewing their lease when it expires in June. After a decade at the small spot, the last hashbrown round and Poptart will be served on June 4th. Owner Nick Bartholomew is currently thick into Dandelion season, and the impending opening of the new B&G Tasty Foods at Nebraska Crossing over the summer.

A Dry Taste

Taste of Omaha has officially been denied a liquor license for the June 2023 Festival. Elmwood Park residents opposed the liquor license, and the Omaha City Council ultimately sided with neighbors and rejected this year’s application.

