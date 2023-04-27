Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah
  • 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 2
  • The Orpheum
  • Tickets $49-70

Jason Isbell is a Grammy winning alt-country artist, lauded for his compositions and songwriter’s voice laid bare—both vocally and lyrically. He has released eight studio albums and recently released his single “Death Wish” with the unflappable 400 Unit.

Amythyst Kiah, a singer-songwriter from Chattanooga who sings and plays a brilliant banjo, will open. Kiah has performed at the “Grand Ole Opry” and has released two solo albums, with their latest release being “Pensive Pop.”

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment