- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah
- 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 2
- The Orpheum
- Tickets $49-70
Jason Isbell is a Grammy winning alt-country artist, lauded for his compositions and songwriter’s voice laid bare—both vocally and lyrically. He has released eight studio albums and recently released his single “Death Wish” with the unflappable 400 Unit.
Amythyst Kiah, a singer-songwriter from Chattanooga who sings and plays a brilliant banjo, will open. Kiah has performed at the “Grand Ole Opry” and has released two solo albums, with their latest release being “Pensive Pop.”
— Matt Casas