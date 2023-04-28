Local bands and solo artists are invited to submit music videos of original songs to be featured at the “City of Omaha Celebrates America” concert at Memorial Park on Friday, June 30th.

Selected videos will be played before the concert, which features headliner Melissa Etheridge with special guest Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. Several local bands will also receive prestigious pre-show video slots in lieu of a local band opening this year’s show. All music must be original.

Videos will play throughout the day as concert-goers arrive early to claim spots, picnic and enjoy the event experience. “We were amped to have our video chosen to be shown at the Memorial Concert. What a great opportunity for the local scene to showcase their music and videos to a wide audience!” said members of local band, Virgin Mary Pistol Grip, one of the 24 local groups featured at last year’s concert featuring Cheryl Crow.

Apply by May 4

As a first step to participating, local bands and musicians must complete a Google Form available at: https://bit.ly/LocalBands2023. The deadline to complete the Google Form is midnight on May 4, 2023.

After a review period, bands will be notified whether their video has been selected to be included, or if they are eligible for one of a limited number of recording sessions hosted at the local KPAO public access television studio. Those selected for the KPAO opportunity will be scheduled for studio time featuring professional audio, lighting and pre-set backline gear. Musicians will be able to create two different videos that will be considered for play during the Memorial Park concert. In addition, bands will receive copies of the final video files for their own use.

Thousands of Omahans attend the Memorial Park concert every year. Photo from Memorial Park Concert Facebook page.

“Featuring local band videos has been an important addition to this event,” said Omaha Parks Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Regan. “We are fortunate to be able to bring in great national performers but at the same time, we want to remind people that Omaha is full of amazing local talent. Partnering with KPAO to provide studio time makes the opportunity accessible to even more musicians.”

As in years past, the concert will be free to the public and family-friendly. Live music will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at approximately 10 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and professionally managed by local community event specialists VGA. For more information, visit MemorialParkConcert.com.