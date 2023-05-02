Terrible Gerald’s and Dolomiti

This Friday, May 5th at the Bull Moose at 3548 Center, Dolomiti Pizzeria & Enoteca will be popping up with Terrible Gerald’s for a hedonistic celebration and savory slices of their signature pies. Beer and cocktails are available at an additional cost, and the jovial atmosphere comes free with purchase.

Farmer’s Market Season

This weekend marks the launch of the 2023 Farmer’s Market season. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Omaha Farmer’s Market, and the event is thriving with more than 50 vendors at each event.

Stop by the Old Market on Saturdays from 8am to 12:30pm at 11th and Jackson, and Aksarben Village on Sundays from 9am to 1pm. The market runs from this weekend until the qeekend of October 14th and 15th.

Frank’s Pizzeria

A new Frank’s Pizza location is celebrating a grand opening today at 11am. The Capitol District now features a Frank’s dine-in, carry-out, and delivery. This is the third location for Frank’s, and Omaha still can’t seem to get enough. Follow along on Facebook for updates and info on all three locations.

Alpine Inn

Happy 50th anniversary to the Alpine Inn! The establishment at 10405 Calhoun Rd is known for their yard full of raccoons, excellent chicken, and a warm, family environment.