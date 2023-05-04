Local audience favorite Curtis Salgado plays The Waiting Room on Thursday, May 25, 6-9 p.m., as part of the BSO Presents Thursday series. Based in Portland, Ore., Salgado is a world-class vocalist, a multiple Blues Music Award winner and regular nominee. NPR calls Salgado “an icon” with “a huge voice.” Salgado is a lifelong performer, and his rich soul-blues music is informed by a deep understanding of classic blues and soul. His band is always among the best in the Pacific Northwest. His most recent record is 2021’s “Damage Control” (Alligator Records). See curtissalgado.com for more information.

Meanwhile, Harper & Midwest Kind kick off this month’s BSO series at The Strut on Thursday, May 4, 6-9 p.m. Harper mixes blues and world music delivered with traditional blues harmonica stylings and the folk didgeridoo of his longtime Australian home. VizzTone Records’ Big Al & the Heavyweights from Louisiana are up Thursday, May 18, 6-9 p.m., at Philly Sports Bar and Grill.



The Blues Society of Omaha hosts its annual public meeting Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m., at The B. Bar. Find details at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha. Topics include volunteer opportunities, 25th anniversary merchandise, event updates and the latest on In the Market for Blues.



There is no BSO show on Thursday, May 11, due to the legendary Buddy Guy’s show at Holland Center at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of what is being billed as Guy’s farewell tour. Get tickets at ticketomaha.com.



In the Market for Blues

Saturday, Aug. 5, marks the annual In the Market for Blues Fest that also celebrates the Blues Society’s 25th anniversary. The headliner is Chicago bluesman and Alligator Records artist Toronzo Cannon. The event offers 14 hours of music from noon to 2 a.m. at 10 downtown, Old Market and Capitol District venues. Other national artists announced include Hadden Sayers, Hurricane Ruth, Josh Garrett, Kevin Burt, Polly O’Keary, Tony Holiday and In the Market for Blues’ original founder, Héctor Anchondo. A number of local and regional artists will also perform with artists still being added to the more than 30 acts booked. Event tickets are $25 in advance until July 15, then they’ll be $35 from July 16 – Aug. 5. Tickets are available at omahasbluesfest23.eventbrite.com. Look for updates on the In the Market for Blues event page at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha.



“Remember the Drumstick” in Omaha

Cathy Lohmeier’s cinematic love letter to her brother Tim Lohmeier and her family’s Lincoln chicken-restaurant-turned-rock-nightclub, The Drumstick, is coming to Omaha. The documentary chronicles the period when rising rockers played regularly at the club along with local and regional acts. Some artists went on to become stars, from Joan Jett to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Dwight Yoakam and Steve Earle, to name a few. The documentary is available for online streaming by making a donation at rememberthedrumstick.com, and DVDs are available to preorder. (Full disclosure, I sat for a brief interview on my memories of The Drumstick for the documentary.) “Remember the Drumstick” will play one time only at The Benson Theatre on Thursday, May 25, with showtime at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at bensontheatre.org.



Hot Notes

Curtis Salgado also gigs at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar on Wednesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. Find the latest Zoo Bar bookings at facebook.com/zoobarblues.

Paul Nelson Band plays The B. Bar on Friday, May 12, 5:30-8:30. Nelson has a long career as a blues guitarist, including working with Johnny Winter’s band.

Texas multi-instrumentalist Hamilton Loomis plugs in at The Jewell on Sunday, May 21, 6-9 p.m. Find all The Jewell’s weekly bookings at jewellomaha.com.

North Omaha Music & Arts at 2510 N 24th St. is hosting free open jams on Monday and Tuesday nights, 7-10 p.m. Executive Director Dana Murray anchors the evenings with his Dana Murray Trio and an emphasis on jazz on Monday nights. Tuesday nights feature Dana Murray & Manifesto and a focus on contemporary music. Open jams follow the band performances. For more info on the venue and its mission, including a variety of Music Club classes for various instruments, visit northomahamusic.org.



Kris Lager’s Conduit Live rock ‘n’ roll variety show comes to Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on May 20, 8 p.m. Joining Lager & the Assembly of Assassins are Jackson Stokes, Aly Peeler and Kristen Taylor. A DJ, comedian and magician will also be featured. Find tickets under the event name at ticketweb.com.



Country legend Willie Nelson plays Stir Concert Cove on Friday, May 19, 8 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Early warnings for notable June shows include iconic Texas singer-songwriter James McMurtry at Lincoln’s Royal Grove on Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Up-and-coming artist Charley Crockett is at The Admiral on Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m. No Depression website calls Crockett’s music “Gulf & Western,” describing it as “a geographic stew with a hearty helping of Texan country … mixed with noticeable dashes of New Orleans and Southern soul.”



