Omaha’s students are pushing for a greener city, but they’re running into an obstacle — the adults.

Omaha police officers’ starting salaries would increase to $70,928 in 2024, part of a tentative package that increases city spending by $9 million.

State senators advanced an $11 billion, two-year budget with money for a prison, a canal, tax cuts and a study for PTSD in kids.

From starting composting programs at the largest high school by enrollment in Nebraska, to holding climate strikes to demand city action, these Omaha students are leading the charge on sustainability efforts. Now they want local politicians and other leaders to join the effort.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Omaha is set to receive $1 million from the federal grant for climate change planning. The money could help pay for the city’s forthcoming Climate Action Plan and free other funds for projects.

A tentative agreement between the mayor and police union would raise starting salaries for Omaha police officers to $70,928 by 2024, part of a package that would cost the city an additional $9 million.

Former opponents of Vinny Palermo raise concerns about representation for their district now that Palermo is in jail.

A former teaching assistant sues the University of Nebraska at Omaha in federal court, alleging she experienced extreme harassment, bullying and racism in the four weeks she spent at the university.

In addition to food, music and fun, Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo festival is hosting screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and the heart to address health disparities.

A Guatemalan consulate will soon open to serve the growing number of Latin Americans in Nebraska. The number of Guatemalans has increased by 50% since the last census, according to the consul.

Three Blair teenagers, two age 14 and another 13, are being charged as adults for allegedly sexually assaulting a friend, recording it and posting it to Snapchat. Two face first-degree sexual assault charges, which carry one-year minimum prison sentences, and another faces a charge of possessing visual depiction of sexually explicit content.

Legislators advance an $11 billion, two-year state budget proposal, which includes $366 million for a new state prison, $574 million to build the Perkins County Canal and $715 million in tax cuts. They also include a last-minute addition of $10 million to study PTSD in kids.

A popular tool to spur development is under scrutiny in the Legislature — one that Omaha makes good use of. In 2022, Omaha allotted about $160 million in tax-increment financing loans, more than four times their average over the past five years.

The Lincoln Police Department introduces a new tool to help officers connect people with specific community resources they need. After observing the home situation during a call, officers can fill out a form on their cruiser’s computer to find appropriate help.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture declares two-thirds of Nebraska to be in drought disaster. Lincoln is down about 11.5 inches of rain since the beginning of 2022 and is at its highest drought level in a decade.

After a resounding election win in Lincoln, Nebraska Democratic leaders say divisive and unpopular rhetoric on LGBTQ+ issues and abortion will erode Republican strength in the state.

The Omaha City Council votes to permanently remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo as vice president. During the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting, members of the sheriff’s office raise concerns about parking at county buildings.



Read Anton Johnson’s article for The Reader. Follow Anton and Omaha Documenters on Twitter for more local government coverage.

Portion of parents with children under 18 who are worried about their children’s mental health : 3/4

Source: National Bureau of Economic Research (Cambridge, Mass.)

