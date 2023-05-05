Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The cover of the May issue of The Reader. Cover design by Ken Guthrie.

Take a look at our issue online or find a copy near you.

The Reader continued its Climate Beacon Newsroom initiative of covering solutions stories that address climate change by looking at ecological (and monetary) costs of energy inefficient homes. Ryan Syrek dives headfirst into summer movies while Sara Locke takes a tour of her favorite Omaha wings. Mike Krainak and Tim McMahan focus on two seperate venue openings while B.J. Huchtemann takes us through May blues.

contact the reader at news@thereader.com

