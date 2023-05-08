Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Corrections Update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update Tuesday from Corrections Director Mike Myers, who will report that the corrections department is fully staffed for the first time in more than a decade.
- Police and Fire Headquarters: The Omaha City Council will discuss a $2.9 million $2.9 million contract for Leo A. Daly to plan the construction of the city’s new police and fire facility.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, May 9