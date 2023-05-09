Cibo Vino

The Italian-inspired establishment at 1101 Jackson has announced an opening date. After months of intense effort to prepare The Old Market’s newest addition, diners can expect to find a seat at the table starting May 16th. The menu boasts inventive salads, Italian classics, and signature dishes you’ll only find at Cibo Vino. Open Tuesday through Sunday at 4pm. Closed on Mondays.

Learn more and view the menu Here

Sage Prix Fixe Menu

Sage Student Bistro, the restaurant run by students of Metropolitan Community College’s Institute of Culinary Arts, has released their Prix Fixe menu for this week. Why is this news? It isn’t. It’s simply a reminder that the talented chefs who are designing the future of Omaha’s culinary culture are running a test kitchen and you get to be part of the process. This isn’t your run of the mill lemonade stand. The weekly menu is a lesson in haute cuisine, flavor balancing, and expert plating for the students and the diners alike.

5730 N 30th street

Muchachos

The Omaha location of Muchachos in Little Bohemia is officially open. Friday marked the official opening of the second location of the Lincoln establishment. Swing by 1258 S 13th to celebrate Muchachos’ first Taco Tuesday and welcome the team to Omaha!