Eight endearing and enduring farmers’ markets will open the 2023 season strong—seven in Omaha and one in Council Bluffs. Every single choice on this list deserves its recommendation and dedicated visit.

Some take place on weekdays, others on weekends; a few begin in the mornings, while others kick off in the evening. There is no shortage of variety when it comes to 2023 Omaha Farmers’ Markets, that’s for sure!

Both Omaha Farmers Market locations, at the Old Market and Baxter Arena, accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Found on Facebook page

Omaha Farmers’ Market in the Old Market

Old Market: 11th and Jackson Streets

Saturdays May 6 – October 14

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Old Market Farmers’ Market that we know today opened nearly 100 years ago, then known as the City Market. After overcoming a 30-year hiatus, the Farmers’ Market opened its Old Market location once again in 1994, and it has been going strong ever since. The market returned with over 50 unique vendors and plenty of community engagement on May 6.

The street music of buskers makes for a lively soundtrack each Saturday morning into the early afternoons. Visit booths like Dogalicious, Dry Spokes, Smoking Gun Jerky, It’s All About Bees, and Barreras Family Farm.

Visitors can access off-street parking at City Parking Garage for $1 per hour or check out Landmark Garage for $2/first hour and $1 for each hour afterward. For on-street parking, remember the 8-9 a.m. slot is free if you can snag a spot.

Legacy Farmer’s Market offers locally sourced food from producers in our region. Found on Facebook page

Legacy Farmers’ Market (formerly Village Pointe)

The Shops of Legacy: 168th St. & West Center Road

Saturdays, May 13 – October 7

8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Further out West, there’s a summer gem in the parking lot adjacent to the Honey Baked Ham Shop in the Shops of Legacy shopping center (formerly Village Point).

At the Legacy Farmers’ Market, you can expect locally sourced foods from family farms throughout Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. Vendors include Iowana Farm of Crescent, IA, Twin Springs Pecans from Bennet, NE, and C and Czzz Bzzz out of Columbus, NE.

Almost all the food is natural, chemical-free, and a sustainable agricultural product. Every item features GMO labeling, including beef and dairy from Manley View Farms and flavored honey from C & Czzz Bzzz.

If you live in West Omaha and hunger for fresh, local foods, this diverse rain-or-shine market is for you. Follow its Facebook page to stay up-to-date.

The first Sunday of the Omaha Farmers’ Market was a home-grown success! Found on Facebook page

Omaha Farmers’ Market at Aksarben Village

Aksarben Village: 67th St. & Mercy Rd.

Sundays May 7 – October 15

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The second Omaha Farmers’ Market opened in Aksarben Village in 2010. Since its inception and return, it has become one of the most impressive markets in town.

This year, visitors can expect over 80 vendors. You may recognize some from the Saturday market in the Old Market, including Brixtix Bakery For Dogs, Daniels Produce, and Erick’s Enchiladas; you have double the chances to visit the booths.

Meanwhile, Sunday-only sellers include Wild Rose Farm, Krazy Woman Orchard, and Jai K Designs, so visit while you can.

Free parking is plentiful in Aksarben in these lots:

This will be the sixth annual Night Market, and it’s bound to be the best yet. Found on Facebook page

6th Annual Night Market in Midtown Crossing

Turner Park: 3110 Farnam St.

May 26, June 30, July 28, and August 25 (the last Friday of the month)

6 – 10 p.m.

Bring your friends, your family, and your dogs for good times at the 6th Annual Night Market at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park. The market runs during the last Fridays of the month, from May through August.

Visitors can enjoy entertainment, yummy food, dynamic activities, and several other attractions. That includes a vendor village featuring over 40 local boutiques, specially curated by Hello Ruby; live music from Blues Ed performers (6-8 p.m.) and Omaha Street Percussion (8-10 p.m.); and outdoor games like bag toss, giant Connect 4, and Yardzee.

There will be plenty of food and drink vendors, as well as other convenient options for eating nearby at one of the restaurants in the area, like Cold Stone Creamery or Ray’s Wings.

The annual farmers’ market is no joke: innovative treats like flavored rhubarb bread, nature’s best fresh produce, and excellent cuts of savory meats are yours to discover. Found on website

Papillion Farmers’ Market

City Park: W. Lincoln St. Papillion, NE

Wednesdays, May 24th – August 16th

No Market on June 14 (Papillion Days)

5 – 8 p.m.

Papillion has become a unique cultural center and summer hotspot in its short existence. As part of the greater Omaha metro area, the city/county seat has several great qualities. One of its finest assets is the annual Papillion Farmers’ Market.

Excluding the week of the grand festival known as Papillion Days, you can count on seasonal and weekly vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, and local art every Wednesday evening for about three months.

The organizers recommend you bring your basket or canvas bag from home for all the goodies you purchase at the market. Or, if you need one, stop by the Recreation Tent to get a free bag while supplies last – courtesy of the city’s Recreation Department. Another incentive for coming to the market ASAP!

A low-key farmers’ market will make for an excellent June evening at Gifford Park. Found on Facebook page

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market*

Gifford Park Business District: 520 N. 33rd Street

Fridays, June – September

5 – 8 p.m.

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market will return every Friday from June to September. Find the one-of-a-kind market, sponsored by the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association (GPNA), across from the Community Bike Shop.

The market has been run by volunteers since 2006, with no vending fees, but all products must be personally grown or handmade. It’s a low-key market environment with a lot of talent to look forward to at the end of each week during the summer.

There will also be musical performances throughout the season by local musicians and acts in the area, starting with Rick Patton for the first night market of the season. Other market favorites to look forward to on the kickoff night include Johnny Riccos Brooklyn Pizza and Gimme The Scoop at the always-vibrant Gifford Park.

The Bellevue Farmers Market is voluntarily managed by Carol Blood. Found on Facebook page

Bellevue Farmers’ Market

Washington Park: 20th and Franklin Streets, Bellevue, NE

Thursdays, May 18 – October 19

3-7 p.m.

Bellevue Farmers’ Market returns with enough booths to command its mainstay status as one of the most populated markets in Omaha. It runs every Thursday from May 18 until October 19 and features around 70 vendors. The market is located next to a bus route one block away.

All your favorite edibles will be in attendance to purchase. That includes everyone’s favorite, fresh, locally grown vegetables, although it’s a bit early in the season to get tomatoes.

Other available food products include fruits, flavored jellies, baked goods, local coffee, pet treats, and intermingled cultural cuisines.

One-of-a-kind art and craft products for sale include handmade clothing, beauty products, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, metal, and woodworking.

You can expect a family-friendly and dog-friendly atmosphere while you stroll the premises. However, the organizers ask you to keep your pups leashed and close by.

Show up each week: The Council Bluffs market hosted over 30 vendors, plus a new live musical guest, on Thursday, May 26th. Found on Facebook page

Farmers’ Market Council Bluffs

1st Ave and Bayliss Park, Council Bluffs, IA

Thursdays May 4 – September

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This summer, you can maximize your market exposure by crossing the bridge to the 13th annual Farmers’ Market in Council Bluffs, located in the historical Bayliss Park. Each week, starting May 4, the block is full of diverse seasonal and weekly vendors providing handmade food, goods, baked items, and yoga in the park (register online).

Each week there are different activities for children of all ages within a dedicated play area. Your party can also look forward to hearing live music as you shop local, pick out some fresh produce, and enjoy deliciously prepared food.

Park on the street surrounding the market, with free parking meters after 5 p.m., or park in the First Congregational Church lot. Lastly, follow the 712 Initiative page on Facebook for weekly updates on vendors and activities.