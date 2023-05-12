Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Today’s Highlights:

  • Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can continue to operate his tree service business from jail as he awaits trial on fraud and conspiracy charges.
  • An Omaha immigration attorney says there will be local impacts with the end to Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed the federal government to swiftly remove migrants at the border.
  • Nearly one out of four Nebraska students was deemed chronically absent after missing more than 15 days of school in 2021-22.

South Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo Weekend Will Put Mexican Style on Center Stage

Learn the history of two clothing styles — charro and Tehuana — to look out for during the celebrations on historic 24th Street.

By Natalie Veloso. Published in El Perico.

Around Omaha

Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that made it easier for the federal government to deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, expired Thursday night. A South Omaha immigration attorney explains the local impacts of the policy change as the Biden administration begins the process of accepting or turning away people seeking asylum, especially for the overwhelmed judicial system. Learn more about the backlog in Omaha’s immigration court from our November story.

Nearly one out of four Nebraska students missed more than 15 days of school in 2021-22 and was considered chronically absent, and North High School had the highest rate of severe absenteeism in the metro area during that time. The Omaha World-Herald reports how truancy isn’t always the reason students miss class — and what’s being done to support students.

Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can continue to operate his tree service business from jail as he awaits trial on fraud and conspiracy charges. According to court documents, his wife, who claims to own 85% of the business, is fighting to regain access to the company from the councilman and his brother and sister.

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

Residents of a subdivision in Sarpy County are surprised to learn they have until June 1 to remove solar panels from their roofs or face legal action, following complaints from a neighbor over rules in their home buyer covenant. That’s at least the second demand to take down solar panels. One resident who received a complaint has gone to court.

The Nebraska Family Alliance will drop out of Give Lincoln Day, a fundraiser for nonprofits, due to a policy requiring participants to affirm their stance against sexual orientation and gender-identity discrimination, KLKN-TV reports. The nonprofit says the request clashes with its Christian convictions and will launch an alternative fundraising campaign called Give to Life and Liberty.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of U.S. population growth last year attributable to migration: 80

Source: U.S. Census Bureau (Suitland, Md.)

