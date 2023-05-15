Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today's Highlights:

Douglas County may cut back on the number of juveniles it will detain from other counties, citing the reduced size of its new facility as well as rising costs.

Republicans have reached a compromise on a new 12-week abortion ban, which itself is amended to a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Omahans gather in the streets for two of its oldest parades.

The project provides testing and treatment for immigrants, refugees and minorities, who face higher rates of HIV and AIDS.

By Natalie Veloso. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

Douglas County may limit the number of juveniles it will detain from other counties because its new juvenile justice facility will be two-thirds the size of its current one. Some say the plan is leaving other counties, like Sarpy, in a tough position as there are few other staff-secure juvenile detention centers in the state

Omahans could see more options in high-speed internet as fiber-optic providers move to the metro to compete.

Hundreds flock to the annual Florence Days parade that featured marching bands, drill teams and an entry that pays homage to its Mormon roots.

Politicians, mariachi bands, soccer teams, school bands and more march 24th Street for the annual Cinco de Mayo parade that draws thousands to South Omaha. The three-day event features music, a carnival, food and much more.

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

A new 12-week abortion proposal is more restrictive than one proposed by Sen. Marvin Riepe, the Ralston representative whose abstention led to an earlier abortion ban failure. However, Riepe says he supports this compromise, which amends an abortion ban to a bill that would limit gender-affirming care for minors. Some say the union shouldn’t be permitted per the Legislature’s rules.

Nebraska sees about 29 tornadoes, some of which cause heavy damage such as leveling part of a family farm in Dodge County.

Lincoln has a new plan to build mountain bike trails across the city, increasing its infrastructure that is limited to a 2-mile loop in Van Dorn Park.

Local Government

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday, May 16, on a resolution to advance a new downtown mental health facility, which would house community mental health services at 16th and Jackson streets and connect to the nearby county jail. The vote was delayed from the Board’s April 25 meeting because of concerns about the project’s feasibility as well as protests that the county should investigate alternatives.

The County Board will hear presentations from the sheriff’s office and court administrator on the departments’ requested budgets for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The Omaha City Council will discuss an agreement to provide solid waste disposal for the city of Bellevue and a $5 million federal grant for affordable housing.



Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, May 16, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Estimated portion of minors who work full-time jobs: 2/3

Source: The New York Times (NYC)

