A debate on a new abortion ban, tethered to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, is scheduled in the Nebraska Legislature for today, May 16.

A shortage of therapists has pushed Project Harmony to ask UNO students for help in getting kids mental health services.

Rural traditions are changing as more people go online for their auctions.

“Master Gardener” argues Nazis can grow.

Film Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

The I-480 westbound exit ramp onto Dodge Street will be closed until Friday, May 19, as workers reinstall an overhead highway sign — part of a larger, $60 million project to renovate the highway by repairing bridges, adding asphalt and replacing guardrails.

Project Harmony is training UNO students to work with kids in need of mental health services. The nonprofit hopes the students can alleviate long wait times caused by a lack of therapists.

Your opportunities to turn left on Dodge Street are getting even narrower. The city is adding a median at 70th and Dodge streets after a traffic study showed the intersection had more than 10 times the crashes of similar intersections.

Upcoming Events

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

Lawmakers are set to debate a new 12-week abortion ban today, May 16, that is itself is amended to a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

A major tax bill that would bring money to convention spaces, the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall and many more is scheduled for debate today, May 16.

The City of Lincoln swears in three new City Council members, one incumbent and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who starts her second term after winning the most expensive mayor’s race in Lincoln’s history.

Food trucks are now free to operate in downtown Lincoln as well as residential neighborhoods for up to four hours thanks to a new city ordinance.

More auctions are going online, changing a rural tradition that’s long brought communities together.

Local Government

Follow Anton Johnson and Omaha Documenters on Twitter today, May 16, coverage of the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings. Tune in live on YouTube for the City Council meeting at 2 p.m.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of U.S. population growth last year attributable to migration: 80

Source: U.S. Census Bureau (Suitland, Md.)

