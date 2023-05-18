Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) is stepping back summer operations after it lost city funding when a former executive director was indicted on fraud charges.

Nearly 600 Omaha Public Schools staff members are resigning or retiring at the end of this year, creating more staffing challenges for Nebraska’s largest school district.

A state senator vows to destroy her own bill after an amendment strips her voter ID implementation plan of citizenship requirements and independent verification of mail-in ballots.

“Fast X” and “The Cow Who Sang Into The Future” open the summer season on the big screen.

By film critic Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

A community leader from North Omaha takes home a top award from a women’s leadership conference for her work in education, employment and advancing food security.

After the county board rejects a plan to build a mental health facility near the county jail, local officials start considering next steps, including long-term care.

Sens. John Fredrickson and Megan Hunt will appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at 11:30 a.m. today, May 17, to talk about the effect of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to Fredrickson’s Twitter account.

A compromise on implementing voter identification in Nebraska turns sour as Sen. Julie Slama, the main proponent of voter ID, calls it an “abomination.” Slama has motioned to kill her own bill, and says she will fight it on the floor of the Legislature.

More than a year after a senator left the Legislature amid accusations he took pictures of a female staffer without her knowledge, lawmakers update the workplace harassment policy.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to end a practice that allows private investors to pay someone’s back taxes and then sell the home for profit. Under the bill, investors would get 14% interest on the back taxes and fees, but none of the profit from the home sale.

A final vote on the bill that combines limits on gender-affirming care and a 12-week abortion ban will take place Friday at the soonest.

Less controversial budget bills get a final vote approval, but not before senators use the opportunity to again protest the combining of gender-affirming care and abortion restrictions into one bill.

Medical marijuana advocates will try once again to get the issue before Nebraska voters. The group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed paperwork today, May 17, to start a petition drive for the 2024 election.

Rep. Mike Flood will be in Lincoln Tuesday, May 30, at Lincoln North Star High School to take questions from constituents.

Lincoln mental health provider CenterPointe is close to opening a new facility that combines housing and treatment for the people accessing its services.

A startup airline at the Lincoln Airport is upping its service to twice-a-week flights to seven destinations starting this summer after seeing a sharp demand for tickets.

Nebraska farmers are trying to cut down on the amount of nitrates they’re putting in the soil by employing new technology, different farming practices and other solutions.

On May 10, Omaha Municipal Landbank (OMB) Executive Director Leslie Smith discussed implementing a strategic plan that included the Undesign the Redline tour. The education about redlining, a system that perpetuated poverty by denying non-white people home loans outside certain neighborhoods, helped her when she headed a similar organization to the OMB in Memphis.



“After that, we were able to develop a plan that was aligned very closely with the outreach plan to how we sell properties and expand outreach to diversify.”

Next week’s public meetings:



From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of unaccompanied minors who have entered the United States through Mexico since 2020: 250,000

Source: The New York Times (NYC)

