May 22
“Booksmart,” with Katie Silberman
Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater
Experience Katie Silberman’s film “Booksmart” at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater on May 22.
Silberman, originally from Omaha, is a notable screenwriter, producer, and recipient of the Independent Spirit award. Her newest movie stars Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, and Jason Sudeikis.
A reception will begin the night, starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring a catered event from La Buvette Deli. The screening will take place at 6:45 p.m., followed by a discussion.
Tickets cost $20 for the screening or $50 for access to the entire night of festivities.
— Matt Casas