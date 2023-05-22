Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Jail Expansion: After denying a proposed downtown mental health facility, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a smaller version of the proposal: a mental health treatment unit for the Douglas County Correctional Center. The resolution directs County staff to initiate the project using COVID-relief funds.
- Departmental Budgets: The County Board will hear presentations from the Douglas County Attorney, the Civil Service Department, and Emergency Management on each department’s requested budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a nearly $44,000 budget transfer to the Omaha Fire Department for wage adjustment.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, May 23, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.