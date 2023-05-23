Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • Curtis Salgado
  • May 25
  • Waiting Room
  • $20-$30

Nine-time Blues Music Award-winner Curtis Salgado will play the Waiting Room on May 25.

The Portland-based singer-songwriter has received praise from several outlets, such as NPR, Billboard, and Blues Music Magazine, for their musicianship and soaring voice.

Salgado’s track, “Walk A Mile In My Blues,” won the 2018 Blues Music Award (BMA) for Song of the Year. And in 2013, the musician won the coveted B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the BMAs.

The esteemed Salgado backing band lays it down, too.

Tickets are $20-$30 for this 6-9 p.m. show. Doors open at 5.

— Matt Casas

