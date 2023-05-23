Coming Soon

Williamsburg Pizza has successfully test launched their latest location, and Omaha is in for a treat. The grand opening is scheduled for May 30th at 16869 Audrey, ste 200. The Omaha location joins the roster as the only Williamsburg Pizza outside of New York, with the five existing sites existing in Brooklyn and New York City.

From the website: The key to our authentic New York City pie is an obsessive devotion to ingredients of the highest quality and consummate freshness. Our delicious pizza is handcrafted using only the finest and freshest ingredients beginning with that old school Brooklyn style crust; to our homemade San Marzano tomato sauce; to our Grande “mozzarella”, Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano, made fresh daily or imported directly from Italy. And when tossed together, the result is absolutely delicious.

Learn more and check out the menu Here

Watch Papillion Crumbl

Crumble Cookies is coming to Papillion, and the locals are ready to celebrate. This Friday, May 26th, visit Crumbl at 8650 S 71st street from 8am to midnight for their grand opening festivities. The new location will offer take-out, curbside pickup, and deliveries starting on May 31st.

Little More Little Ve’s

Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in.

Omaha has proven fanatic over Little Ves cruelty free Latin cuisine. The good news is, the run isn’t over yet. As the team was packing up to say goodbye after their long Dandelion run, an opportunity popped up to keep popping up. You’ll have another chance to come support the small business as they continue serving at Dandelion in the Chamber Commons until the 31st of May.