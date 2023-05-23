May 24
Millwork Conversations
The Dock
Check out the Millwork Conversations at The Dock (located inside the Ashton building) on May 24.
Millwork Conversations is a free event in a happy hour format, designated to host a variety of local artists, thinkers, and visionaries.
This month, Shonna Dorsey leads the conversation. Dorsey, from Omaha, works to cultivate community development initiatives, and as the Executive Director of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, her current work is concerned with creating a more inclusive and equitable technology industry.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with the conversation kicking off at 5:10.
— Matt Casas