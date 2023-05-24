- Art Battle Omaha
- May 27
- Culxr House
- $20-$30
Another picturesque installation of the buzzing Art Battle Omaha series will take the main stage on May 27 at Culxr House.
Here, 12 talented underground artists will create spontaneous works of visual art against each other in the name of the community and friendly competition.
The crowd helps choose the winner over three back-to-back rounds of painting.
After the competition, the pieces will get auctioned off—folks can take home a one-of-a-kind piece of art and an unforgettable story.
Tickets cost $20-$30 for this 7 p.m. event. Doors open at 6.
— Matt Casas