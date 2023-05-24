Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • May 25 – June 25
  • Dance Nation”
  • BlueBarn Theater
  • $37

Showings of “Dance Nation” will take place from May 25–June 25 at BlueBarn Theater.

“Dance Nation” is a play written by Clare Barron; its story centers around a group of talented teens who find themselves preparing for a dance championship in Florida.

Along the way, the squad learns more about their inner feminine power through expressions of love, dance, and sisterhood.

But will their dance routine be enough to win the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals?

General admission costs $37 before fees, and tickets are free for season members.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment