- May 25 – June 25
- “Dance Nation”
- BlueBarn Theater
- $37
Showings of “Dance Nation” will take place from May 25–June 25 at BlueBarn Theater.
“Dance Nation” is a play written by Clare Barron; its story centers around a group of talented teens who find themselves preparing for a dance championship in Florida.
Along the way, the squad learns more about their inner feminine power through expressions of love, dance, and sisterhood.
But will their dance routine be enough to win the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals?
General admission costs $37 before fees, and tickets are free for season members.
— Matt Casas