The heavy metal band Trivium will co-headline a thrashing night of music alongside hardcore punk rockers Beartooth at The Admiral on May 30.
Trivium, from Orlando, FL, has released ten studio albums in their 20+ years together as a band, most recently releasing “In the Court of the Dragon” (2021).
Beartooth, from Columbus, OH, has released four studio albums, beginning with 2014’s “Disgusting.”
Supporting metal bands include Archetypes Collide, from AZ, and Malevolence, from England.
Tickets are $45-$50 for this 6:30 p.m. show. Doors open at 5:30.
This event is open to all ages.
— Matt Casas