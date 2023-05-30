Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Season Finale: Brahms and Mahler 5
  • June 2-3
  • Holland Center
  • $20-$81

The Omaha Symphony finishes the season strong with two dates at the Holland Center, backing two of the most promising young artists in the world of classical music, composer Carlos Simon and violinist Stella Chen.

The orchestra will perform Simon’s exciting 2020 work, “Fate Now Conquers.” Afterward, Stella Chen will lead a stormy rendition of “Violin Concerto” by Brahms.

Afterward, Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl will direct the Omaha Symphony in an expansive undertaking of “Symphony No. 5” by Mahler.

Tickets are $20-$81 before fees for the 7:30 p.m. performances.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment