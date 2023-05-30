- Season Finale: Brahms and Mahler 5
- June 2-3
- Holland Center
- $20-$81
The Omaha Symphony finishes the season strong with two dates at the Holland Center, backing two of the most promising young artists in the world of classical music, composer Carlos Simon and violinist Stella Chen.
The orchestra will perform Simon’s exciting 2020 work, “Fate Now Conquers.” Afterward, Stella Chen will lead a stormy rendition of “Violin Concerto” by Brahms.
Afterward, Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl will direct the Omaha Symphony in an expansive undertaking of “Symphony No. 5” by Mahler.
Tickets are $20-$81 before fees for the 7:30 p.m. performances.
— Matt Casas