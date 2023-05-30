Solful Addition

Image via Inner Rail on Facebook

A new feel-good foodery is now open at Inner Rail (1911 S 67th street). Solful is ready to serve “Food with Purpose” at Aksarben Village. The menu is focused, and includes four Argentinian empanadas. Choose between beef or spicy beef, and two vegetarian options, 3-cheese onion and spinach. Solful joins Inner Rail’s flourishing vendor roster which now offers nearly a dozen ways to dine. Food hall hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7:30am to 9pm, and Friday and Saturday from 7:30am to 10pm.

Feed the People – Omaha

Image via Feed the People – Omaha

Feed the People is doing more than addressing food insecurity. On Saturday, June 3rd from 1pm to 2pm, InCommon will host Creighton University’s School of Medicine to provide free blood pressure, blood sugar, and diabetic testing at 1340 Park Ave.

Fovero

Fovero Greek and Homestyle Kitchen is now open at 839 Tara Plaza in Papillion. The restaurant serves Tuesday throught Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 7:30am to 2pm. The daily soup special is just that, and includes the heartiest ingredients like cabbage, potato, and rice. Baked goods are rich and delicious, and the ambiance is as comforting as the baklava. Learn more about the restaurant, the family, and the menu Here

A New Way to Taco Tuesday

El Taco Loco is now open at 13816 P street. Millard’s newest street taco spot is located in the former Kinaara, and offers a menu of all of your favorite tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Tortas, tomales, huaraches, and a small menu of drink options are more than enough to satisfy your craving, but the $1.99 taco Tuesday special makes it a no-brainer. Welcome to Millard!