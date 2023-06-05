Rene H. Arceo Title: Hacia la supervivencia / Towards Survival 2021 20.5 x 15 Linoleography / lino cut

After successfully finding its niche and mission on Vinton Street, arts venue RBR G continues its works on paper showcase with the current exhibit, “Amalgam Grafica—America” which continues till July 1. Venue owner John Rogers will give a gallery talk June 9, at 7 p.m. featuring 46 prints from this portfolio published by Fermin Lopez of Pata Negra Editions in Oviedo, Spain.

RBR G will host two additional events open to the public while this exhibition is ongoing. Rogers will conduct a printmaking workshop: Lino Cut Relief Prints, Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m. and give a formal talk on print collecting, Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

This is the 6th portfolio of fine art prints each created by artists living and working in 16 countries of the Americas from Argentina to Canada. Rogers believes the portfolio’s significance and popularity rests on several issues, especially for collectors of this popular medium.

“It is international by design. It allows one to see artworks from a very wide geographical region,” he said. “The technical quality of each of the prints is outstanding. Virtually all printmaking methods were used in creating these prints with many of them having two or more methods used.”

Though many prints reflect expected cultural, social–political and mythical themes, as seen in these examples here, the portfolio’s continued popularity relies on each of these respective artists expressing their own personal aesthetic, thoughts and feelings.

“Amalgam Grafica – America,” an International Portfolio of Prints from the Americas, continues at RBR G, 1806 Vinton St. through July 1. For further details and gallery hours, go to https://rbrg.org or info@rbrg.org Tel. 402/496-4797.