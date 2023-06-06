Over Easy

After a decade thriving at 16859 Q street, Over Easy has called it a day. The breakfast, lunch, and brunch spot served elevated diner fare, a few signature dishes, and with all other resources available, the community. During quarantine, hours were extended to offer family meals and kitchen staples through the drive through. Owner Nick Bartholomew continues his ventures with Dandelion Pop-Up and the upcoming B&G Tasty Foods which will be located at 21351 Nebraska Crossing. Looking forward to what’s next from this local creative!

James Beard Awards

The 2023 James Beard Awards took place last night, hosted by Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Andrew Zimmern and Gail Simmons. Omaha’s Chef David Utterback was a finalist this year for Best Chef Midwest. Congratulations to all of the winners! For a full list of finalists and winners, and to learn more about the foundation’s mission, visit James Beard Foundation.

Le Quartier

The Countryside Village location of Le Quartier will be closing on June 25th, making way for the opening of the store’s Loveland location at 90th and Center.

Free Lunch Program

Summer is here, and that means that many families who rely on the free breakfasts and lunches provided by schools are scrambling to make ends meet. Bellevue Public Schools are serving children aged 1 to 18 breakfasts and lunches from June 5th to June 23rd. The following Bellevue Schools are currently participating: Avery Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, Bertha Barber Elementary, Betz Elementary, Birchcrest Elementary, Central Elementary, and Twin Ridge Elementary.

OPS is offering free lunches at more than fifty local elementary schools. A list of participating locations and hours is available at Operation Summer Meals

For emergency access to free food in your area, text the word FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304