Juneteenth Joy Fest

June 17

Fabric Lab

Free to attend

Check out the Juneteenth Joy Fest at Fabric Lab on June 17 for delicious food, righteous music, and the Black Flea Market.

Juneteenth Joy Fest is a Black arts and culture festival that champions North Omaha and the history of Black heritage in honor of Juneteenth.

Musical artists for the fest include Rexx Life Raj, Cyanca, Tylynn, Lite Pole, and Corro.

Poets Jewel Rodgers and Developing Crisp will also perform, followed by a dance performance by AP Legacy dance studio.

The free-to-attend community event runs from noon to 10 p.m., following the 24th Street parade.

— Matt Casas