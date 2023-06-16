Fiber Arts Omaha: Juneteenth ‘23

June 19

UNO Barbara Weitz Community Center

Free to attend

Fiber Arts Omaha will combine visual creation with education in this unique, free-to-attend Juneteenth celebration at the UNO Barbara Weitz Community Center on June 19 from 5-8 p.m

The theme for the cultural-educational meeting revolves around black swans, whose natural symbolism aligns with this holiday of emancipation.

Partake in the guided collage exercise: guests will receive an email of what to bring, but the host will provide most of the art supplies.

Attendees must be 19 or older to attend and must register beforehand, as space is limited.

— Matt Casas