Omaha Table Talk: “We Aren’t All Mexican”

June 27

UNO Barbara Weitz Community Center, or attend virtually

Free

Inclusive Communities will present another installment of Omaha Table Talk, entitled, “We Aren’t All Mexican: Understanding Latine Diaspora,” at the UNO Barbara Weitz Community Center on June 27.

The vital conversation from 6-7:30 p.m. features panels, group discussions, and breakout groups aimed at promoting greater cultural understanding.

If you cannot physically attend this free event, join virtually via Zoom. Register to attend for free online. You will receive a link to the meeting a few minutes before start time.



The host will provide ASL and Spanish language interpretation.

— Matt Casas