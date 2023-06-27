Zaytuna

Inner Rail welcomed a new addition last week. Zaytuna has been serving up fast, fresh Mediterranean cuisine from their food truck perched on 13th and Howard, and is thrilled to be offering indoor eats in this summer heat. Enjoy falafel, shawarma, gyros, and much more at Inner Rail Food Hall at 1911 S 67th street.

First Watch

The opening is drawing ever nigh on First Round. Billed as “an upscale, high energy sports bar”, the Blackstone offering will serve corndog flights, a walking taco menu, Memphis chicken egg rolls and fried Uncrustables. While the food sounds like standard quick and dirty bar fare, if you’ve attended any of Executive Chef Zach Johnson’s popups, you know you’re in for an experience. Opening at 3901 Farnam in July.

Sheese

Image via Archetype on Facebook

Archetype Coffee Owner and Bean Slinger Isaiah Sheese has taken fourth in the World Barista Championship. Isaiah won the 2023 U.S. Barista Championship in April before heading to this month’s World Championship. Visit Archetype Coffee to congratulate Isaiah and his team, and to enjoy a cup of award winning coffee at 1419 S 13th street.