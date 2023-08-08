Burger IM

via Facebook

In a statement made via the Burgerim – Omaha Facebook page, the current owner announced the restaurant’s immediate and permanent closure on Saturday. Much beloved gourmet burgers, an excellent staff, and a spot in the coveted Capitol District weren’t enough to counter the mounting issues higher up in the restaurant chain.

“After two years of taking over this store and doing everything I possibly could to rebrand and create a better restaurant I have come to the realization that it’s just not going to happen. With every road block that has been thrown at me this summer, and the last couple of years at least I can say I tried and I fought. I would like to thank everyone that has came and supported this business, me and what I was trying to achieve. I greatly appreciate everyone of you, and you have made these last couple years worth fighting for.”

First Round

New to the Blackstone District, First Round is now open. The sports bar and restaurant features a high-energy atmosphere adorned with work from local artists, mural work from artist Daniel Sedra D’Mente, games, fights, and highlights. Did we mention food? Executive Chef Zach Johnson is serving up corndog flights, fried Uncrustables, and walking tacos to lighten up an otherwise sophisticated menu of elevated bar fare.

Philippine Cuisine

Chicken Guisado at Philippine Cuisine

New to Bellevue, Philippine Cuisine is now open at 11820 S 25th street. Today is the official opening of the establishment. The menu includes eggrolls and dumplings along side traditional favorites like Cantonsilog, chicken menudo, and fried rice. At this time, the restaurant is take out and cash only. Place your order by visiting the Facebook Page and ordering via messenger.