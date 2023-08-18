Craig Ferguson

August 25

$59-$79

The Admiral

Craig Ferguson will perform at The Admiral Theater on August 25.

The Peabody Award-winning Scottish-American comedian was the host of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson for nine years on CBS, where he stood out as a particularly sharp, witty, and at times vulnerable writer, monologist, interviewer, and stand-up.

His live comedy career has resulted in six stand-up specials; his 2013 special “I’m Here to Help,” released on Netflix and was nominated for a Grammy award.

Tickets cost $59-$79 before fees for this seated, all-ages show, which starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7.

— Matt Casas