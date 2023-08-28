Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Concealed carry: The new concealed carry law passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year will nullify many of Omaha’s gun regulations when it goes into effect Sept. 3. To avoid confusion, the Omaha City Council will vote to repeal 22 of the city’s ordinances regulating firearms and amend eight others during Tuesday’s meeting.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on a contract with Carlson West Povondra Architects to design and administer contracts for the expansion to the Douglas County Corrections Center for mental health treatment.
See the full Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 29, and tune in County Board at 9 a.m. and to the City Council at 2:00 p.m.