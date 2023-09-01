When we first named this column, editor John Heaston kept referring to it as “Cutting Room Floor.” He probably still does, honestly. I hate that. The floor is where the stuff that gets cut falls. The cutting room itself is where the best content gets assembled. This isn’t the stuff that gets trimmed so you don’t pay attention. This is me preparing you the finest movie nuggets. At least it was… Two more things to preview below for you, and then a final word of advice.

On Sept. 26, Film Streams will be showing “Throne of Blood” at the Ruth Sokolf Theater . Choosing a favorite Akira Kurosawa film is a bit like selecting a parent selecting their favorite kid. But just like my folks when they picked me, I can be brave too and tell you “Throne of Blood” is my A-number-one Kurosawa jam. Akira + Shakespeare = Mindblown. That’s just movie math. The film will be followed by a post-screening panel discussion featuring the gang at Bluebarn Theater , which is dope in its own right. I hope the chat covers things like “What to do if a ghost tells you to kill someone.” To be clear, that’s a reference to “Throne of Blood” and not a personal thing I’m working through.

