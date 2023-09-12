Chat Pile

September 19

Waiting Room

$20-$25

Chat Pile will perform at the Waiting Room on September 19.

Chat Pile is celebrating its fourth year as a band and touring in support of their debut album “God’s Country” (2022), which was released after a handful of extended plays and singles. Chat Pile hails from Oklahoma City and combines elements of noise rock with sludge metal.

Nerver and Nightosphere, both from Kansas City, MO, will support the OK band with their own unique noise- and experimental-flavored rock music.

Tickets cost $20-25 before fees for this groovy 8 p.m. show. Doors open at 7.

— Matt Casas