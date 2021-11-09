Bart Vargas, “Desert Center” 2015, Latex on wood panel. Photo courtesy of the artist

Artist and educator Bart Vargas opens his latest exhibit, Icons, November 13th at Anderson O’Brien Fine Art in Midtown. Vargas is known for his quirky political and social commentary, expressed through his colorful and graphic paintings and sculptures.

Icons features new work as well as retrospective work from the last ten years of production, much of which has never been exhibited here. According to Vargas, the exhibit is in celebration of his 14-year relationship with the Omaha gallery. The show includes paintings from Vargas’ Mandala series and work from his widely acclaimed Amalgamate Pop-Culture Ceramic Sculpture series.

Anderson O’Brien Gallery is in the Midtown commercial district at the NE corner of 33d and Farnam. Vargas’Icons opens with a public reception on Saturday, November 13th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show runs through December 4th. More information may be found at their website aobfineart.com