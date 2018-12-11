Farm Fresh Holiday Fare with Farmtable, and Breakfast with Santa

Have a (Meat)Ball!

If you need another reason to indulge in Blackstone Meatball's extensive menu, to skip cooking, or to visit Blackstone for the beautiful lights and people watching, The Reader has just the ticket! On Tuesday, December 18th, The Blackstone Meatball is donating 10% of all sales to Saving Grace Food Rescue! Tipping the scales on food insecurity one amazing meal at a time! Can't make it next Tuesday? TBM does this every week, with a new local non-profit benefiting from every Tuesday's sales!

Get Fresh with Farmtable

This Saturday, December 15th, Farmtable will host their final Holiday Market of the season. The event will take place in Harlan at 1901 Hawkeye Avenue, and will feature more than 40 local producers of goods from handmade crafts to farm grown fare. Finish your holiday shopping at this indoor farmer’s market for the freshest holiday table of your life! Cash, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Amex will be accepted at most vendors.

Breakfast with the Big Guy

This Saturday, December 15th, Hyvee at 1000 s 178th street will host a knee high breakfast buffet. $3.99 kids’ breakfast with the purchase of an adult meal. The event will take place from 9am to noon, and will feature cookie decorating, candy canes, and a visit from Santa!

O’Conner a Goner

O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced last call via Facebook. “After almost 18 years, O’Connor’s Irish Pub is closing the doors. Our last night will be Saturday, December 15.” Owned by Katie O’Connor, the pub at 1217 Howard was known for its cheeky but friendly vibe and its peanut butter bacon cheeseburgers. We will stay on top of developments at this location and hopefully bring you news of what’s to come soon!