Dishing Up Some Good News

Opportunity Pops Up

Due to the unseasonably mild weather expected in the next two weeks (let’s take the win and not talk about climate change today) Dandelion Pop-Up is making a move. Founder Nick Bartholomew is offering his venue to any restaurant struggling to serve their clients from their home base. Whether you are seeking a new audience, sampling a new menu concept, or just dying for a little fresh air, reach out to Bartholomew to schedule your pop-up event ASAP! Email NBart0550@gmail.com for details and available times. While Dandelion is usually a Friday affair, Bartholomew has offered service any day of the week during this period.

Barroco Wine Bar

Located at 2935 s 108th st, Barroco brands itself as an upscale and intimate full service wine and cocktail bar. The esthetic and ambiance have a European inspiration, with custom décor and furnishings and several unexpected touches. Plan your upcoming whisky, bourbon, scotch, or wine tasting when the establishment celebrates their grand opening next week.

Curbside Café Ready to Cater

Curbside Café had initially planned to launch their food truck this coming spring, but things change. In a twist bucking the 2020 trend, these “2 chics and their food truck” are accepting bookings now! With a menu that includes loose meat sandwiches, soups, chili, and hot chocolate, they’re sure to warm up your winter blues. Call Stacey at 402-690-7195 and Kaylene at 402-960-1814 to locate the truck or book them for your event/work lunches/social distanced holiday party today!