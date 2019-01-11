Cutting Room for January 2019

I can’t remember a piece I’ve had that set off as much fairly well-intended discussion as my argument that Die Hard is not actually a Christmas movie. It only seems right to follow in that franchise’s footsteps and exploit that popularity as much as possible! So here’s news that McClane , the Die Hard prequel that will try to shoehorn a backstory onto a cop whose whole schtick was that he was just an average guy, will likely be rated R. That’s not much news, but it also doesn’t sound like much of a movie. Nobody needs this. Actually, I just looked at Bruce Willis’s IMDB page. Bruce Willis needs this.

