Cutting Room for November 2019









At nearly 40 years old, Caddyshack is still likely your dad’s favorite movie and is now producing memes, so it’s got that going for it, which is nice. Also nice, you can head to the Joslyn Art Museum on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. to watch a screening of the film and meet Cindy Morgan , who played Lacey Underall. Film historian Bruce Crawford ’s 27th event will once again serve as a fundraiser, this time for HELP Adult Services . Tickets are $24 and can be purchased at Hy-Vee grocery stores around town. The fact that a movie in which a semi-coherent Bill Murray attempts to murder an animatronic rodent will be shown at a place where Rembrandt paintings hang feels like my kind of performance art.

Y'all, this is hard to believe, but I have another impeccable transition! OK, so you remember how I started this column with jokes about the Joslyn Art Museum? Well guess what: Folks from the Joslyn's Kent Bellows Mentoring Program served as the grand jury that chose the selections for the Film Streams 2019 Local Filmmakers Showcase. I'm only slightly more excited for the event than I am about that second consecutive seamless transition. On Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., the Dundee Theater will screen the nine films chosen, which include the work of artists from Nebraska and Iowa. Don't worry, the nine films only span 106 minutes, but I bet you'll leave wishing they spanned 106 years! Maybe that's an exaggeration. Ignore me, I'm high on segues. The following week, on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. down at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, the Jewish Federation of Omaha will present Tel Aviv on Fire as part of the Omaha Jewish Film Festival. The film focuses on a Palestinian man who becomes a soap opera writer after meeting an Israeli soldier. It's apparently quite funny, which is surprising, as I'm finding it difficult to come up with a smarmy, clever ending for a column that wraps up with the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Do you think Jared Kushner's task to find Middle East peace extends to helping me wrap up this column?

