Ten endearing and enduring farmers’ markets will open the 2022 season strong.

Every single choice on this list deserves its recommendation and dedicated visit. Eight await in Omaha, with one in Lincoln and one in Council Bluffs. Some take place on weekdays, others on weekends; some begin in the mornings, while others kick off in the evening. There is no shortage of variety, that’s for sure.

Read ahead, and you can make the most out of our friendly neighborhood farmers’ markets one location at a time!

Both Omaha Farmers Market locations, at the Old Market and Baxter Arena, accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Found on Facebook page

Omaha Farmers’ Market in the Old Market

Old Market: 11th and Jackson Streets

Saturdays May 7 – October 1

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

As the original location of the Omaha Farmers’ Market nearly 100 years ago, then known as the City Market, this downtown hub served as the site for its reopening after a 30-year hiatus in 1994. On May 7, the market returned with over 50 unique vendors and plenty of community engagement.

Each Saturday morning into the early afternoon, the street music of buskers makes for a lively soundtrack as you, your loved ones, and your community visit booths like Dogalicious, Knots of Bows, Smoking Gun Jerky, It’s All About Bees, and Barerras Family Farm.

Visitors can access off-street parking at City Parking Garage and Landmark Garage for $2/first hour and $1 for each hour afterward. And for on-street parking, remember the 8-9 a.m. slot is free if you can snag a spot!

The Village Pointe Farmers’ Market celebrates its 17th year in Omaha as a grower’s market – hosting home-grown, edible, and plant-able goodness. Found on Facebook page

Village Pointe Farmers’ Market

Village Pointe Shopping Center: 168th St. & Dodge St.

Saturdays, May 7 – October 1

8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Further out West during the summer, there’s a hidden gem in the southeast parking lot behind Old Navy in the Village Pointe Shopping Center on Saturday mornings and early afternoons. At the Village Pointe Farmers’ Market, you can expect locally sourced foods from family farms throughout Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

Most food is natural, chemical-free, and sustainable agriculture, but every item comes complete with GMO labeling. That includes beef and dairy from Manley View Farms and flavored honey from C & Czzz Bzzz.

If you live out in West Omaha and hunger for fresh, local foods, this diverse rain-or-shine market is for you. Follow and engage with the Facebook page for your chance to win Farmers Bucks, and don’t forget Farmer Appreciation Day on August 6 and Harvest Fest on October 1.

The first Sunday of the Omaha Farmers’ Market was a home-grown success! Found on Facebook page

Omaha Farmers’ Market at Aksarben Village

Aksarben Village: 67th St. & Mercy Rd.

Sundays May 8 – October 16

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The second Omaha Farmers’ Market opened in Aksarben Village in 2010. Since its inception and return, it has become one of the most impressive markets in town.

This year, visitors can expect over 80 total vendors in one convenient location.

You may recognize some from the Saturday market in the Old Market, including Brixtix Bakery For Dogs, Culprit Café and Bakery, Daniels Produce, and Erick’s Enchiladas – meaning you have double the chances to visit the booths.

Meanwhile, Sunday-only sellers include Wild Rose Farm, My Storyboards, Krazy Woman Orchard, and Jai K Designs – so be sure to visit these more exclusive features while you can.

Note that this year animals ARE allowed on the premises as long as their families follow the proper etiquette. (Dogs were not allowed when the market was located in the Baxter Arena parking lot last year.) And for handicapped parking, head to customer parking lots 25 and 26.

This will be the fifth annual Night Market, and it’s bound to be the best yet. Found on Facebook page

Night Market in Midtown Crossing

Turner Park: 3110 Farnam St.

June 24

6 – 10 p.m.

Bring your family and your dogs to the last Night Market of the season at Midtown Crossing. The previous installment happened on May 13, so if you missed that one or want to double up, don’t miss this June date.

Shop at more than 40 vendors to the tune of live musical performances by featured artists, including Omaha Street Percussion and Blues Ed students. Or participate in any of the featured outdoor games set up in the spacious greens of Turner Park, from bag toss to giant connect four.

And if you want something tasty to eat or drink while you’re around, you are in the ideal area. You can always stop at one of the restaurants in the area, like Cold Stone Creamery or Ray’s Wings. There’s no wrong way to experience the Night Market this year.

The annual farmers’ market is no joke: innovative treats like flavored rhubarb bread, nature’s best fresh produce, and excellent cuts of savory meats are yours to discover. Found on website

Papillion Farmers’ Market

City Park: W. Lincoln St. Papillion, NE

Wednesdays from June 1 – August 24 except June 15 (Papillion Days)

5 – 8 p.m.

As part of the greater Omaha metro area, Papillion has several great qualities, not the least of which includes the annual Papillion Farmers’ Market, which has become a fixture in distinguishing the city as a unique cultural center and summer hotspot.

Excluding the grand festival known as Papillion Days, you can count on seasonal and weekly vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, and local art every Wednesday evening for about three months.

The organizers recommend you bring your basket or canvas bag from home for all the goodies you purchase at the market. Or, if you need one, stop by the Recreation Tent to get a free bag while supplies last – courtesy of the city’s Recreation Department. Another incentive for coming to the market ASAP!

A low-key farmers’ market will make for an excellent June evening at Gifford Park. Found on Facebook page

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Gifford Park Business District: 520 N. 33rd Street

June 3

5 – 8 p.m.

This summer, Gifford Park Neighborhood Market returns every Friday from June to September with several booths and tents displaying goods you won’t find anywhere else. And this year, the Rose Theatre will be joining, adding to the market experience with fun and free children’s activities for an entire month.

Starting June 10, kids will have a chance to workshop and engage with their peers through theatre and performing arts. It’s a great way to expose them to the market as an extension of their community in a fun way, and who knows – it may spark or nurture a love for the arts!

There will also be music performances throughout the season by local musicians and acts in the area. Other market favorites include fresh produce, farm-raised meats, honey, bread, plants, food trucks, and handmade items by local artists at the always-vibrant Gifford Park.

The Bellevue Farmers Market is voluntarily managed by Carol Blood. Found on Facebook page

Bellevue Farmers’ Market

Washington Park: 20th and Franklin Streets, Bellevue, NE

Saturdays June 4 – September 10

8 a.m. – noon

Bellevue Farmers’ Market is back with enough booths to command its mainstay status as one of the most populated markets in Omaha. It runs every Saturday from June 4 until September 10 and features around 70 vendors.

All your favorite edibles will be in attendance to purchase. That includes everyone’s favorite, fresh, locally grown vegetables, although it’s a bit early in the season to get tomatoes. Come back later!

Other available food products include fruits, flavored jellies, baked goods, local coffee, treats for pets, and intermingled cultural cuisines. One-of-a-kind art and craft products for sale include handmade clothing, beauty products, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, metal, and woodworking.

You can expect a family-friendly and dog-friendly atmosphere while you stroll the premises. However, the organizers ask you to keep your pups leashed.

Want to connect your love of farmers’ markets with a love of history? Travel back over a century at this historical preservation site turned community hub. Found on Facebook page

Florence Mill Farmers’ Market

Florence Mill: 9102 N. 30th Street

Sundays from June to September

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Florence Hill Farmers’ Market is the only market on this list hosted at an architectural relic. The site began in 1846 as a refuge for Mormon travelers, and today, it exists as a community hub, history museum, and art gallery.

Most importantly, Florence Hill hosts a beautiful farmers’ market alongside an adjoining field during the summer season.

The wide-open setting makes a perfect marketplace for local produce, baked goods, plants, massages (yes, you read that right), and handmade crafts. There are weekly educational presenters, musicians, and friendly, pettable visiting animals – making this an ideal family-friendly experience for those who love a bit of history and country living.

The market begins on the first Sunday of June, and you can easily access it from I-680, Exit 13. Parking is free and located close to the grounds.

Vendors are updated weekly: Follow the Haymarket Farmers’ Market on Facebook to stay updated and connected with the season. Found on Facebook page

Haymarket Farmers’ Market

Historic Haymarket District: 201 N 8th St, Lincoln, NE

Saturdays from May 7 to October 15

8 a.m. to noon

If you live in Lincoln or want to make the trip, the Haymarket Farmers’ Market will host its 37th season this summer. Wholly unique crafts, delicious treats, exceptional produce, and more await in the heart of Nebraska’s capital.

There will be live musical performances at the market, located at 7th and Q Street, with music generally running from 9 – 11 a.m. and new artists each week. Featured artists for the 2022 season include Josh Hoyer, Tim Javorsky & the Jazz Cartel, and The Lightning Bugs, to name a few.

If you want to show up while vendors set up between 6 and 7:45 a.m., you may, but you cannot purchase anything until the 8 a.m. start time. It is a rain or shine event, so it’s always worth the drive.

Show up each week: The Council Bluffs market hosted over 30 vendors, plus a new live musical guest, on Thursday, May 26th. Found on Facebook page

Farmers’ Market Council Bluffs

1st Ave and Bayliss Park, Council Bluffs, IA

Thursdays May 5 – September

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This summer, you can maximize your market exposure by crossing the bridge to the 12th Farmers’ Market in Council Bluffs located in the historical Bayliss Park. Each week, starting May 5, the block is full of diverse seasonal and weekly vendors providing handmade food, goods, baked items, and yoga in the park (register online).

Each week there are different activities for the children of all ages within a dedicated play area – like making fun personalized bubble wands. Your party can also look forward to hearing live music as you shop local, pick out some fresh produce, and enjoy deliciously prepared food.

Park on the street surrounding the market, with free parking meters after 5 p.m., or park in the First Congregational Church lot. Lastly, follow the 712 Initiative page on Facebook for weekly updates on vendors and activities.