Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from upwards of 100 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.

These local and national acts from June until Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike – some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.

It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!

June

June 8 | King ISO, C-Mob, Taebo Tha Truth, and more

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

7 p.m. show

$18-$25

June 8 | Glenn Miller Orchestra

Holland Performing Arts Center| 1200 Douglas St

7:30 p.m. show

$59.50

June 8 | AJR

Baxter Arena| 2425 S 67th St

7 p.m. show

$36.50+

A night of pure instrumental bliss: Massachusetts post-rock band Caspian plays the penultimate show from their U.S. tour in Omaha, featuring Sleepers (San Francisco, CA) and Lucida Dark (Omaha, NE). Found on Facebook page

June 8 | Caspian, Arms And Sleepers, and Lucida Dark

The Slowdown| 729 N 14th St

8 p.m. show

$17-$20

June 9 | Matchbox Twenty

CHI Health Center| 455 N 10th St

7:30 p.m. show

$36.50+

June 9 | Fallujah with Carnographer, Orpheus, and Cheap Porno Flick

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

7:30 p.m. show

$12-$15

June 9 | Failure

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$25-$30

June 9 | UNO Jazz Combo I and Jazeps Vitol Latvian Music Academy Combo

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7 p.m. show

$15

June 9 | Card Catalog with In Bloom

The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St

9 p.m. show

Free

June 9 | Bike Night w/ Cover Me Badd

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

June 10 | Kameron Marlowe

Barnato| 225 N 170th St #100

8 p.m. show

$25

June 10 | Turnpike Troubadours with Steve Earle & the Dukes and Old

Westfair Amphitheater| 22984 US-6, Council Bluffs, IA

6 p.m. show

$59.50-$99.50

June 10 | Narcotic Self with The Tale Untold, Xenophonic, and Graveyard Smash

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$10-$12

June 10 | Big Bang Maybe with Fountains of Dane

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8:30 p.m. show

$10

June 10 | Johnny Burgin

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6 p.m. show

$15

June 10 | Cruz Control

The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St

9:30 p.m.

Free

June 11 | 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band)

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

9 p.m. show

$15

Asking Alexandria is a British hard-rock band that released their 7th studio album, “See What’s On The Inside,” in 2021. California alt-metal band Atreyu also released new music in 2021, their eighth album, entitled“Baptised.” Found on Facebook page

June 11 | Asking Alexandria with Atreyu

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

7 p.m. show

$85.00

June 11 | Daniel Nunnelee with Drumming Bird

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m.

$21.00

June 11 | Jeff Rosenstock with NNAMDÏ and Catbite

The Slowdown| 729 N 14th St

8 p.m. show

$31.00

June 11 | Elaine Stoner with Juke Butter

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20 per show

June 11 | The Jerry Pranksters

The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St

8 p.m. show

$10

June 11 | From This Day Forward, Reign Of Eris, Polterguts, Cavil, and Terradactyl

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

6 p.m. show

$10-$15

June 12 | Jack White with Delvon Lemarr Organ Trio

Pinewood Bowl Ampithitheater| 3201 S Coddington Ave, Lincoln, NE

7 p.m. show

$58

June 12 | Sinatra Sunday Residency with Bobby Gadoury

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7:30 p.m.

$10

June 13 | Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided, ¡MAYDAY!

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$68.00

June 14 | Origin, Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, and more

Bigs Bar | 8100 Cass St

6 p.m. show

$20+

Scottish band CHVRCHΞS has driven the synth-pop genre through a decade of indie electronic pop bangers since 2012’s “The Mother We Share.” The trio’s latest album is “Screen Violence” (2021). Found on Facebook page

June 15 | Chvrches with fanclubwallet

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$35-$70

June 16 | Shawn Bell and Glass Cactus

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7:30 p.m. show

$15

June 16 | Radio Eclectic

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

June 17 | Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

Tickets from $106.00

June 17 | Jackie Allen

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

$20 per show

June 17 | Lost Stars with Day Tvvo and In Bloom

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

$12

June 17 | No Resolve

1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

8 p.m. show

$12+

June 18 | America

Holland Performing Arts Center| 1200 Douglas St

7 p.m. show

$59.50 – $79.00

June 18 | The Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$20

June 18 | MC Chris with Crunk Witch

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$16-$18

June 18 | Latin Music Series: Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20 per show

June 19 | Hector Anchondo

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6 p.m. show

$10

June 19 | SACK, Flamingo Nosebleed, and DSM-5

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

8 p.m. show

$10-$13

June 22 | Man Man with Pink $ock

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$16

June 22 | Empath

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$10

June 23 | Spite with Boundaries, Vatican, and Body

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

6:30 p.m. show

$20

June 23 | Neko Case with Bendigo Fletcher

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$36-$66

June 23 | Vatican

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

6:30 p.m. show

$20.00

June 23 | Oma-Chi Vol. 1 feat. Tylynn, Lite Pole, Miss VA, Jaycee, and more

Culxr House | 3014 N 24th St

8 p.m. show

$10

June 23 | Cole Palensky Quartet

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7:30 p.m. show

$15

June 23 | White Wolf T-Shirt with Spooky Boo

The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St

7 p.m. show

Free

June 23 | Wild Card

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m.

Free

June 24 | Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Barnato| 225 N 170th St #100

8 p.m. show

$25-$100

June 24 | Helmet

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$25-$30

June 24 | The Many Colored Death

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$10

June 24 | Four Decades of R&B, Soul, and Funk with TRAVIS

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20 per show

June 24 | Sovereignty with Pathos & Logos and Goosehound

The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St

8 p.m. show

$5

June 24 | Nightmares of the Aborted, Neuromorphic, and more

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

9 p.m. show

$10-$15

June 25 | Run Wilson with One South Lark & Bad Self Portraits

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

9 p.m. show

$10

June 25 | Tyi Hakeem, Brown Sugar, and Rayford Jones

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20 per show

June 25 | The Dollar Brawler, When Towers Fall, Widow7, and more

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

5:30 p.m.

$1

June 26 | Motherfolk with DURR

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$10

June 26 | Susie Thorne

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 p.m.

$20

June 28 | The FIXX

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$32-$35

June 28 | Hoods with Stronghold & Pulse

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$15

June 29 | Andre Vander Velde

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7:30 p.m.

$10

June 30 | Sailing in Soup, Gunnar Guenette, Elwin Moseman, Craig Balderston

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

7 p.m. show

$15

June 30 | The Personics

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

July

July 1 | Blues Society of Omaha supports Jose Ramirez

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6 p.m.

$10

July 1 | The Witch & The Burro, Dummy Head Torpedo, and more

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery

8 p.m. show

$10-$12

Breakout indie stars from Omaha, NE, Bright Eyes, for two nights in a row, bring a proper tour for “Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was” to a home stage. New Orleans folk band Hurray for the Riff Raff joins them in the two-night-only finale to the U.S. leg of the tour. Found on event page



July 2-3 | Bright Eyes with Hurray for the Riff Raff

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$39.50-$75 per night

July 3 | Whitmore with Saltwound

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m.

$10-$13

July 5 | Puscifer with Moodie Black

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$59.50-$99

You can’t kill the metal: Massachusetts metalcore band Acacia Strain has released ten albums since 2002, their latest being “Slow Decay” (2020). Found on Facebook page

July 6 | The Acacia Strain with Malevolence, I AM, and 156/Silence

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

7 p.m. show

$18-$20

July 7 | A-F-R-O with Elevated Rebellion, NEVES, Psychedelic Sidekick, and more

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave

7 p.m. show

$10-$15

July 7 | As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

7 p.m. show

$35-$55

July 7 | Alexis Arai y sus Caballeros

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

July 7 | Swampboy Blues Band

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

July 7 | Chief State and Brooklane

1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

7 p.m. show

$10-$12

July 8 | The Rush Tribute Project

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

9 p.m. show

$20-$25

July 8 | The Toast, Andrew Bailie, Enjoli Mitchell, Aly Peeler and more

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20 per show

July 8 | Moonraker, The Shidiots, DSM-5

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

9 p.m. show

$10-$13

July 9 | Tiny Moving Parts with This Wild Life & In Her Own Words

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$22-$25

July 10 | Mondo Cozmo

Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$17-$20

Rhythm Collective is an Omaha Entertainment Award-winning reggae and calypso band consisting of Joseph Mitchell (vocals, keyboards, and guitar), Frank Fong (bassist). Brent Vignery (drums), and John Green (guitar). Found on Facebook page

July 14 | Rhythm Collective

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

Picturesque with Outline In Color and From This Day Forward, and more

1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

7 p.m. show

$15+

July 15 | Dan Wilson Trio, Mitch Towne, and Marty Morrison

The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows

$20

July 16 | Guilt Vacation, Turquoise, Stem Cells, Off Contact, and more

1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

7 p.m. show

$10+

July 17 | Vulgarity with Severance

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

$10

July 21 | Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

July 21 | Last Minute Band

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

July 22 | Sheryl Crow, Dave Mason, and Da Crabby Band

Memorial Park | 6005 Underwood Ave

5:45 p.m. show

Free

July 24 | Madchild with Henry Az, Lexy Panterra, and more

The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St

7:30 p.m. show

$20-$25

July 27 | 96 Bitter Beings with Howling Giant, F Is Fir Frank, and more

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave

7 p.m. show

$15-$20

July 28 | Shawn Johnson Big Band Experience

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

July 28 | Happy Endings

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

July 29 | Bobo Thuh Breadboy with Playboy Parade, Mr. Bomb, and more

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave

8 p.m. show

$10-$40

July 29-30 | Maha Music Festival with Beach House, Car Seat Headrest, and more

Stinson Park| 2285 S 67th St

Friday start: 5 p.m. | Saturday start: 1 p.m.

One day: $35-$165+ | Two day: $85-$230+

August

Naughty Professor is a New Orleans-based six-piece jazz and funk band known for their dance-able instrumental music. Their latest record is their fourth, entitled “Identity” (2017), and their latest song is “Good Things” (2022). Found on Facebook page

August 4 | Naughty Professor

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

August 4 | The Replicants

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

August 5 | Doobie with Caskey, Jay Influential, C10, and more

The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St

7 p.m. show

$20-$100

August 7 | The Meteors with Hosting Monsters, Top-Notch Defective, and more

1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

8 p.m. show

$15+

August 8 | Devin The Dude

The Waiting Room

8 p.m. show

$22-$25

New York, NY, based Lakecia Benjamin is a saxophone artist known for her transgressive jazz, funk, and blues style. Her latest album is “Pursuance: The Coltranes” (2021), the artist’s take on the legendary John Coltrane. Found on Facebook page

August 11 | Lakecia Benjamin

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30

Free

August 11 | Personics

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

August 12 | Nodes of Ranvier with Stronghold and more

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

1 p.m. show

$10-$15

August 12-13 | Outlandia Music Festival with Wilco, The National, and more

Falconwood Park| 905 Allied Rd, Bellevue, NE

Friday: 4 p.m. show | Saturday: 1 p.m. show

One day: $79+ | Two day: $149+ | Parking: $15-$25 per day

August 13 | Petfest with Aly Peeler, Marcey Yates, Cat Piss, and more

Petshop | 2725 N 62nd St

1 p.m. show

$30-35

The second annual Four Winds will showcase 20 underground rock and hip-hop artists at two venues for one high-octane night of quality Midwest-based

music. Found on Facebook page

August 13 | Four Winds Music & Art Fest, with The Beat Seekers, J Crum and more

August 18 | Ken Sitler Band

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

August 24 | Small Town Titans with Of Limbo, Core, and more

1867 Bar |101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE

8 p.m. show

$15+

August 25 | Cover Me Badd

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

September

The genre-defining emo band Sunny Day Real Estate from Seattle, WA, announced their first tour in 12 years this May. The Appleseed Cast (Lawrence, KS) will join the epic reunion across 24 U.S. cities – their latest record is their ninth, “The Fleeting Light of Impermanence” (2019).

September 19 | Sunny Day Real Estate with Appleseed Cast

The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St

8 p.m. show

$32

September 22 | Simplicated

Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St

7 p.m. show

Free

Massachusetts alt-rock trio Dinosaur Jr. is known for the gritty voice and grungy guitar solos of its songwriter J. Mascis (singer, guitar), backed by Lou Barlow (bass) and Murph (drums). They have released 12 albums since 1985, and their latest record is “Sweep It Into Space” (2021). Found on Facebook page

September 25 | Dinosaur Jr.

The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St

8 p.m. show

$27-$30

Novo Amor is a Welsch-based musical project fronted by multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Ali Lacey. His latest record is his second, entitled “Cannot Be, Whatsoever” (2020). Found on Facebook page

September 26 | Novo Amor