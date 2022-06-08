Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from upwards of 100 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.
These local and national acts from June until Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike – some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.
It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!
June
June 8 | King ISO, C-Mob, Taebo Tha Truth, and more
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 7 p.m. show
- $18-$25
June 8 | Glenn Miller Orchestra
- Holland Performing Arts Center| 1200 Douglas St
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $59.50
June 8 | AJR
- Baxter Arena| 2425 S 67th St
- 7 p.m. show
- $36.50+
June 8 | Caspian, Arms And Sleepers, and Lucida Dark
- The Slowdown| 729 N 14th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $17-$20
June 9 | Matchbox Twenty
- CHI Health Center| 455 N 10th St
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $36.50+
June 9 | Fallujah with Carnographer, Orpheus, and Cheap Porno Flick
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $12-$15
June 9 | Failure
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $25-$30
June 9 | UNO Jazz Combo I and Jazeps Vitol Latvian Music Academy Combo
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7 p.m. show
- $15
June 9 | Card Catalog with In Bloom
- The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St
- 9 p.m. show
- Free
June 9 | Bike Night w/ Cover Me Badd
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
June 10 | Kameron Marlowe
- Barnato| 225 N 170th St #100
- 8 p.m. show
- $25
June 10 | Turnpike Troubadours with Steve Earle & the Dukes and Old
- Westfair Amphitheater| 22984 US-6, Council Bluffs, IA
- 6 p.m. show
- $59.50-$99.50
June 10 | Narcotic Self with The Tale Untold, Xenophonic, and Graveyard Smash
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $10-$12
June 10 | Big Bang Maybe with Fountains of Dane
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8:30 p.m. show
- $10
June 10 | Johnny Burgin
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6 p.m. show
- $15
June 10 | Cruz Control
- The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St
- 9:30 p.m.
- Free
June 11 | 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band)
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 9 p.m. show
- $15
June 11 | Asking Alexandria with Atreyu
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 7 p.m. show
- $85.00
June 11 | Daniel Nunnelee with Drumming Bird
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m.
- $21.00
June 11 | Jeff Rosenstock with NNAMDÏ and Catbite
- The Slowdown| 729 N 14th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $31.00
June 11 | Elaine Stoner with Juke Butter
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20 per show
June 11 | The Jerry Pranksters
- The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St
- 8 p.m. show
- $10
June 11 | From This Day Forward, Reign Of Eris, Polterguts, Cavil, and Terradactyl
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 6 p.m. show
- $10-$15
June 12 | Jack White with Delvon Lemarr Organ Trio
- Pinewood Bowl Ampithitheater| 3201 S Coddington Ave, Lincoln, NE
- 7 p.m. show
- $58
June 12 | Sinatra Sunday Residency with Bobby Gadoury
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7:30 p.m.
- $10
June 13 | Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided, ¡MAYDAY!
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $68.00
June 14 | Origin, Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, and more
- Bigs Bar | 8100 Cass St
- 6 p.m. show
- $20+
June 15 | Chvrches with fanclubwallet
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $35-$70
June 16 | Shawn Bell and Glass Cactus
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $15
June 16 | Radio Eclectic
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
June 17 | Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- Tickets from $106.00
June 17 | Jackie Allen
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
- $20 per show
June 17 | Lost Stars with Day Tvvo and In Bloom
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- $12
June 17 | No Resolve
- 1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 8 p.m. show
- $12+
June 18 | America
- Holland Performing Arts Center| 1200 Douglas St
- 7 p.m. show
- $59.50 – $79.00
June 18 | The Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $20
June 18 | MC Chris with Crunk Witch
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $16-$18
June 18 | Latin Music Series: Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20 per show
June 19 | Hector Anchondo
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6 p.m. show
- $10
June 19 | SACK, Flamingo Nosebleed, and DSM-5
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 8 p.m. show
- $10-$13
June 22 | Man Man with Pink $ock
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $16
June 22 | Empath
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $10
June 23 | Spite with Boundaries, Vatican, and Body
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 6:30 p.m. show
- $20
June 23 | Neko Case with Bendigo Fletcher
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $36-$66
June 23 | Vatican
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 6:30 p.m. show
- $20.00
June 23 | Oma-Chi Vol. 1 feat. Tylynn, Lite Pole, Miss VA, Jaycee, and more
- Culxr House | 3014 N 24th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $10
June 23 | Cole Palensky Quartet
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $15
June 23 | White Wolf T-Shirt with Spooky Boo
- The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
June 23 | Wild Card
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m.
- Free
June 24 | Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Barnato| 225 N 170th St #100
- 8 p.m. show
- $25-$100
June 24 | Helmet
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $25-$30
June 24 | The Many Colored Death
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $10
June 24 | Four Decades of R&B, Soul, and Funk with TRAVIS
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20 per show
June 24 | Sovereignty with Pathos & Logos and Goosehound
- The Down Under Lounge | 3530 Leavenworth St
- 8 p.m. show
- $5
June 24 | Nightmares of the Aborted, Neuromorphic, and more
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 9 p.m. show
- $10-$15
June 25 | Run Wilson with One South Lark & Bad Self Portraits
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 9 p.m. show
- $10
June 25 | Tyi Hakeem, Brown Sugar, and Rayford Jones
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20 per show
June 25 | The Dollar Brawler, When Towers Fall, Widow7, and more
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 5:30 p.m.
- $1
June 26 | Motherfolk with DURR
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $10
June 26 | Susie Thorne
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 p.m.
- $20
June 28 | The FIXX
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $32-$35
June 28 | Hoods with Stronghold & Pulse
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $15
June 29 | Andre Vander Velde
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7:30 p.m.
- $10
June 30 | Sailing in Soup, Gunnar Guenette, Elwin Moseman, Craig Balderston
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 7 p.m. show
- $15
June 30 | The Personics
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
July
July 1 | Blues Society of Omaha supports Jose Ramirez
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6 p.m.
- $10
July 1 | The Witch & The Burro, Dummy Head Torpedo, and more
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery
- 8 p.m. show
- $10-$12
July 2-3 | Bright Eyes with Hurray for the Riff Raff
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $39.50-$75 per night
July 3 | Whitmore with Saltwound
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m.
- $10-$13
July 5 | Puscifer with Moodie Black
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $59.50-$99
July 6 | The Acacia Strain with Malevolence, I AM, and 156/Silence
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 7 p.m. show
- $18-$20
July 7 | A-F-R-O with Elevated Rebellion, NEVES, Psychedelic Sidekick, and more
- Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave
- 7 p.m. show
- $10-$15
July 7 | As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 7 p.m. show
- $35-$55
July 7 | Alexis Arai y sus Caballeros
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
July 7 | Swampboy Blues Band
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
July 7 | Chief State and Brooklane
- 1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 7 p.m. show
- $10-$12
July 8 | The Rush Tribute Project
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 9 p.m. show
- $20-$25
July 8 | The Toast, Andrew Bailie, Enjoli Mitchell, Aly Peeler and more
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20 per show
July 8 | Moonraker, The Shidiots, DSM-5
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 9 p.m. show
- $10-$13
July 9 | Tiny Moving Parts with This Wild Life & In Her Own Words
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $22-$25
July 10 | Mondo Cozmo
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $17-$20
July 14 | Rhythm Collective
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
Picturesque with Outline In Color and From This Day Forward, and more
- 1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 7 p.m. show
- $15+
July 15 | Dan Wilson Trio, Mitch Towne, and Marty Morrison
- The Jewell | 1030 Capitol Ave
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows
- $20
July 16 | Guilt Vacation, Turquoise, Stem Cells, Off Contact, and more
- 1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 7 p.m. show
- $10+
July 17 | Vulgarity with Severance
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- $10
July 21 | Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
July 21 | Last Minute Band
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
July 22 | Sheryl Crow, Dave Mason, and Da Crabby Band
- Memorial Park | 6005 Underwood Ave
- 5:45 p.m. show
- Free
July 24 | Madchild with Henry Az, Lexy Panterra, and more
- The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St
- 7:30 p.m. show
- $20-$25
July 27 | 96 Bitter Beings with Howling Giant, F Is Fir Frank, and more
- Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave
- 7 p.m. show
- $15-$20
July 28 | Shawn Johnson Big Band Experience
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
July 28 | Happy Endings
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
July 29 | Bobo Thuh Breadboy with Playboy Parade, Mr. Bomb, and more
- Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave
- 8 p.m. show
- $10-$40
July 29-30 | Maha Music Festival with Beach House, Car Seat Headrest, and more
- Stinson Park| 2285 S 67th St
- Friday start: 5 p.m. | Saturday start: 1 p.m.
- One day: $35-$165+ | Two day: $85-$230+
August
August 4 | Naughty Professor
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
August 4 | The Replicants
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
August 5 | Doobie with Caskey, Jay Influential, C10, and more
- The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St
- 7 p.m. show
- $20-$100
August 7 | The Meteors with Hosting Monsters, Top-Notch Defective, and more
- 1867 Bar | 101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 8 p.m. show
- $15+
August 8 | Devin The Dude
- The Waiting Room
- 8 p.m. show
- $22-$25
August 11 | Lakecia Benjamin
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 7:30 show, pre-show at 6:30
- Free
August 11 | Personics
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
August 12 | Nodes of Ranvier with Stronghold and more
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 1 p.m. show
- $10-$15
August 12-13 | Outlandia Music Festival with Wilco, The National, and more
- Falconwood Park| 905 Allied Rd, Bellevue, NE
- Friday: 4 p.m. show | Saturday: 1 p.m. show
- One day: $79+ | Two day: $149+ | Parking: $15-$25 per day
August 13 | Petfest with Aly Peeler, Marcey Yates, Cat Piss, and more
- Petshop | 2725 N 62nd St
- 1 p.m. show
- $30-35
August 13 | Four Winds Music & Art Fest, with The Beat Seekers, J Crum and more
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- Reverb Lounge| 6121 Military Ave
- 5:30 p.m. show
- $15, all-ages
August 18 | Ken Sitler Band
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
August 24 | Small Town Titans with Of Limbo, Core, and more
- 1867 Bar |101 N 14th St #6, Lincoln, NE
- 8 p.m. show
- $15+
August 25 | Cover Me Badd
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
September
September 19 | Sunny Day Real Estate with Appleseed Cast
- The Admiral| 2234 S 13th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $32
September 22 | Simplicated
- Dr. Jack’s Drinkery | 3012 N 102nd St
- 7 p.m. show
- Free
September 25 | Dinosaur Jr.
- The Waiting Room| 6212 Maple St
- 8 p.m. show
- $27-$30
September 26 | Novo Amor
- The Slowdown| 729 N 14th St
- 8 p.m. show
- $25-$40