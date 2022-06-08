Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from upwards of 100 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.

These local and national acts from June until Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike – some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.

It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!

June

June 8 | King ISO, C-Mob, Taebo Tha Truth, and more

June 8 | Glenn Miller Orchestra

June 8 | AJR

A night of pure instrumental bliss: Massachusetts post-rock band Caspian plays the penultimate show from their U.S. tour in Omaha, featuring Sleepers (San Francisco, CA) and Lucida Dark (Omaha, NE). Found on Facebook page

June 8 | Caspian, Arms And Sleepers, and Lucida Dark

June 9 | Matchbox Twenty

June 9 | Fallujah with Carnographer, Orpheus, and Cheap Porno Flick

June 9 | Failure

June 9 | UNO Jazz Combo I and Jazeps Vitol Latvian Music Academy Combo

June 9 | Card Catalog with In Bloom

June 9 | Bike Night w/ Cover Me Badd

June 10 | Kameron Marlowe

June 10 | Turnpike Troubadours with Steve Earle & the Dukes and Old

June 10 | Narcotic Self with The Tale Untold, Xenophonic, and Graveyard Smash

June 10 | Big Bang Maybe with Fountains of Dane

June 10 | Johnny Burgin

June 10 | Cruz Control

June 11 | 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band)

Asking Alexandria is a British hard-rock band that released their 7th studio album, “See What’s On The Inside,” in 2021. California alt-metal band Atreyu also released new music in 2021, their eighth album, entitled“Baptised.” Found on Facebook page

June 11 | Asking Alexandria with Atreyu

June 11 | Daniel Nunnelee with Drumming Bird

June 11 | Jeff Rosenstock with NNAMDÏ and Catbite

June 11 | Elaine Stoner with Juke Butter

June 11 | The Jerry Pranksters

June 11 | From This Day Forward, Reign Of Eris, Polterguts, Cavil, and Terradactyl

June 12 | Jack White with Delvon Lemarr Organ Trio

June 12 | Sinatra Sunday Residency with Bobby Gadoury

June 13 | Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided, ¡MAYDAY!

June 14 | Origin, Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, and more

Scottish band CHVRCHΞS has driven the synth-pop genre through a decade of indie electronic pop bangers since 2012’s “The Mother We Share.” The trio’s latest album is “Screen Violence” (2021). Found on Facebook page

June 15 | Chvrches with fanclubwallet

June 16 | Shawn Bell and Glass Cactus

June 16 | Radio Eclectic

June 17 | Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

June 17 | Jackie Allen

June 17 | Lost Stars with Day Tvvo and In Bloom

June 17 | No Resolve

June 18 | America

  • Holland Performing Arts Center| 1200 Douglas St
  • 7 p.m. show
  • $59.50 – $79.00

June 18 | The Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose

June 18 | MC Chris with Crunk Witch

June 18 | Latin Music Series: Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars

June 19 | Hector Anchondo

June 19 | SACK, Flamingo Nosebleed, and DSM-5

June 22 | Man Man with Pink $ock

June 22 | Empath

June 23 | Spite with Boundaries, Vatican, and Body

June 23 | Neko Case with Bendigo Fletcher

June 23 | Vatican

June 23 | Oma-Chi Vol. 1 feat. Tylynn, Lite Pole, Miss VA, Jaycee, and more

June 23 | Cole Palensky Quartet

June 23 | White Wolf T-Shirt with Spooky Boo

June 23 | Wild Card

June 24 | Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

June 24 | Helmet

June 24 | The Many Colored Death

June 24 | Four Decades of R&B, Soul, and Funk with TRAVIS

June 24 | Sovereignty with Pathos & Logos and Goosehound

June 24 | Nightmares of the Aborted, Neuromorphic, and more

June 25 | Run Wilson with One South Lark & Bad Self Portraits

June 25 | Tyi Hakeem, Brown Sugar, and Rayford Jones

June 25 | The Dollar Brawler, When Towers Fall, Widow7, and more

June 26 | Motherfolk with DURR

June 26 | Susie Thorne

June 28 | The FIXX

June 28 | Hoods with Stronghold & Pulse

June 29 | Andre Vander Velde

June 30 | Sailing in Soup, Gunnar Guenette, Elwin Moseman, Craig Balderston

June 30 | The Personics

July

July 1 | Blues Society of Omaha supports Jose Ramirez

July 1 | The Witch & The Burro, Dummy Head Torpedo, and more

  • Dr. Jack’s Drinkery
  • 8 p.m. show
  • $10-$12
Breakout indie stars from Omaha, NE, Bright Eyes, for two nights in a row, bring a proper tour for “Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was” to a home stage. New Orleans folk band Hurray for the Riff Raff joins them in the two-night-only finale to the U.S. leg of the tour. Found on event page

July 2-3 | Bright Eyes with Hurray for the Riff Raff

July 3 | Whitmore with Saltwound

July 5 | Puscifer with Moodie Black

You can’t kill the metal: Massachusetts metalcore band Acacia Strain has released ten albums since 2002, their latest being “Slow Decay” (2020). Found on Facebook page

July 6 | The Acacia Strain with Malevolence, I AM, and 156/Silence

July 7 | A-F-R-O with Elevated Rebellion, NEVES, Psychedelic Sidekick, and more

July 7 | As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice

July 7 | Alexis Arai y sus Caballeros

July 7 | Swampboy Blues Band

July 7 | Chief State and Brooklane

July 8 | The Rush Tribute Project

July 8 | The Toast, Andrew Bailie, Enjoli Mitchell, Aly Peeler and more

July 8 | Moonraker, The Shidiots, DSM-5

July 9 | Tiny Moving Parts with This Wild Life & In Her Own Words

July 10 | Mondo Cozmo

Rhythm Collective is an Omaha Entertainment Award-winning reggae and calypso band consisting of Joseph Mitchell (vocals, keyboards, and guitar), Frank Fong (bassist). Brent Vignery (drums), and John Green (guitar). Found on Facebook page

July 14 | Rhythm Collective

Picturesque with Outline In Color and From This Day Forward, and more

July 15 | Dan Wilson Trio, Mitch Towne, and Marty Morrison

July 16 | Guilt Vacation, Turquoise, Stem Cells, Off Contact, and more

July 17 | Vulgarity with Severance

July 21 | Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen     

July 21 | Last Minute Band

July 22 | Sheryl Crow, Dave Mason, and Da Crabby Band

July 24 | Madchild with Henry Az, Lexy Panterra, and more

July 27 | 96 Bitter Beings with Howling Giant, F Is Fir Frank, and more

July 28 | Shawn Johnson Big Band Experience     

July 28 | Happy Endings

July 29 | Bobo Thuh Breadboy with Playboy Parade, Mr. Bomb, and more

July 29-30 | Maha Music Festival with Beach House, Car Seat Headrest, and more

  • Stinson Park| 2285 S 67th St
  • Friday start: 5 p.m. | Saturday start: 1 p.m.
  • One day: $35-$165+ | Two day: $85-$230+

August

Naughty Professor is a New Orleans-based six-piece jazz and funk band known for their dance-able instrumental music. Their latest record is their fourth, entitled “Identity” (2017), and their latest song is “Good Things” (2022). Found on Facebook page

August 4 | Naughty Professor

August 4 | The Replicants

August 5 | Doobie with Caskey, Jay Influential, C10, and more

August 7 | The Meteors with Hosting Monsters, Top-Notch Defective, and more

August 8 | Devin The Dude

  • The Waiting Room
  • 8 p.m. show
  • $22-$25
New York, NY, based Lakecia Benjamin is a saxophone artist known for her transgressive jazz, funk, and blues style. Her latest album is “Pursuance: The Coltranes” (2021), the artist’s take on the legendary John Coltrane. Found on Facebook page

August 11 | Lakecia Benjamin

August 11 | Personics

August 12 | Nodes of Ranvier with Stronghold and more

August 12-13 | Outlandia Music Festival with Wilco, The National, and more

  • Falconwood Park| 905 Allied Rd, Bellevue, NE
  • Friday: 4 p.m. show | Saturday: 1 p.m. show
  • One day: $79+ | Two day: $149+ | Parking: $15-$25 per day

August 13 | Petfest with Aly Peeler, Marcey Yates, Cat Piss, and more

The second annual Four Winds will showcase 20 underground rock and hip-hop artists at two venues for one high-octane night of quality Midwest-based
music. Found on Facebook page

August 13 | Four Winds Music & Art Fest, with The Beat Seekers, J Crum and more

August 18 | Ken Sitler Band

August 24 | Small Town Titans with Of Limbo, Core, and more

August 25 | Cover Me Badd

September

The genre-defining emo band Sunny Day Real Estate from Seattle, WA, announced their first tour in 12 years this May. The Appleseed Cast (Lawrence, KS) will join the epic reunion across 24 U.S. cities – their latest record is their ninth, “The Fleeting Light of Impermanence” (2019).

September 19 | Sunny Day Real Estate with Appleseed Cast

September 22 | Simplicated

Massachusetts alt-rock trio Dinosaur Jr. is known for the gritty voice and grungy guitar solos of its songwriter J. Mascis (singer, guitar), backed by Lou Barlow (bass) and Murph (drums). They have released 12 albums since 1985, and their latest record is “Sweep It Into Space” (2021). Found on Facebook page

September 25 | Dinosaur Jr.

Novo Amor is a Welsch-based musical project fronted by multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Ali Lacey. His latest record is his second, entitled “Cannot Be, Whatsoever” (2020). Found on Facebook page

September 26 | Novo Amor

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment