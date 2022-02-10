Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and it is never fun to think of something unique and thoughtful for your celebration at the last minute. This year, save yourself the headache and make the most of the many exciting possibilities that exist in Omaha.

Whether you want to surprise your significant other or show your non-romantic best friend a heck of a “Palentine’s,” there is no shortage of things to do. Here are ten ways to make the most out of the heart-shaped holiday in Omaha this year.

Clancy’s Pub originally opened in 1977. Found on Facebook page

Spend your night drinking and dining

Lula B’s | February 14 | 6-9 p.m. | $75 | 902 Dodge St #101 | (402) 393-5493

Clancy’s Pub | February 14 | 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Free | 2905 S 168th St | (402) 505-4400

If you love Mexican food and a diverse selection of tequilas, reserving a dinner for two at Lula B’s might be the move. Food expert Kari Korenchen and chef Joe Becerra will host the limited, one-night-only event – which includes a five-course tasting menu of excellent Mexican dishes and five excellent tequila options. Tickets are $75 for two and selling fast, so reserve yours now.

But if celebrating the holiday in a traditional sense and spending the above ticket price is not your thing, you may want to head to Clancy’s. The locally beloved pizza, grill, and pub – and a past Readers’ Choice Best of the Big O winner – will host an Anti-Valentine’s Day event where you and others who don’t buy into the romanticized holiday can congregate, drink, and dig into a delicious pizza.

Please wear a mask when you aren’t immediately eating and drinking.

The Bookworm has been serving Omaha since 1986. Found on Facebook page

Craft a meaningful letter

The Bookworm: 2501 S 90th St #111 | (402) 392-2877

Amy’s Hallmark Shop: 17340 Lakeside Hills Plaza | (402) 496-7878

When securing your Valentine’s Day gifts, none can be complete without a well-crafted letter demonstrating how you feel. You are creating a memento that might be saved for years by the recipient. And while the words themselves are the most important, the stationery — the stylish paper you choose — is a close second. Thankfully, there are some great local places with a wide selection of materials.

To be sure, The Bookwork has an excellent selection of new and used books, which can make for an excellent Valentine’s Day gift by themselves. But the stationery selection can aid you in providing a luxurious backdrop to deliver your heartfelt message.

Amy’s Hallmark is another local store that can help you deliver the perfect Valentine’s Day card. Whether you want a ready made card or a high-quality stationary to carry your message, this eclectic store has it all.

Found at event page

Share the joy of live music at The Jewell

The Jewell: February 13 | 8 p.m. | $15 | 1030 Capitol Ave | (917) 748-4337

Any decent Valentine’s Day celebration would be incomplete without the love for music. And it doesn’t take an expert in the field to recognize that the art is best experienced in a live format, especially at a notable venue like The Jewell.

Enjoli and Timeless will both share the state for one iconic night of musical bliss during the eve of Valentine’s day. The collection of local Omaha musicians specializes in soulful and kinetic music, making for a perfect showcase of Valentine’s songs that will allow you and your date, romantic or otherwise, to vibe at The Jewell.

Timeless is an R&B band co-founded by the artist Enjoli, who is a thrice awarded Omaha Hip-Hop Award performer, who has also gotten recognized as a nominee four times by the Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards.

Omaha’s favorite dog bar may have only opened in 2019, but the establishment has already become one of the most beloved dog hangout spots in the city. Found on Facebook page

Hang out at the Dog Bar

Omaha Dog Bar | February 12 | Free | 1231 S 14th St | (531) 867-7231

Whether you are in a relationship or not, having an awesome pup by your side is a must for any given person. And what better place to spend time with your pups and others than the Omaha Dog Bar?

This Saturday before Valentine’s Day, the dog-friendly venue is hosting an all-day (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) event that will include food and drink specials, dog treats, and a selfie station. And if you haven’t checked out the Dog Bar yet, this will be a perfect introduction for both you and your four-legged friend.

Plus, there will be a printmaking option for $15 from 1-4 p.m. that will allow you, with the help of Sydney Sehi Art, to involve your pet in a no-mess art activity with all the instructions and materials provided. Just be sure to wear a mask and get ready to have fun with your pup!

You don’t need to be in love romantically to celebrate the day, and yoga always helps. Found on Facebook page

Celebrate Palentine’s with some free yoga

Kendra Scott | February 13 | Free | 17250 Davenport St #110 | (531) 301-6860

If you’re looking to get up and get some quality Yoga in on your Valentine’s Day, come to Kendra Scott Village Pointe. Yes, this may be an establishment known for its jewelry, but did you know it also offers a yoga experiences?

This free-to-attend special class will get you involved in some highly relaxing and invigorating yoga. This event, combined with the building’s great service and atmosphere, will make for a great start to anyone’s Valentine’s Day, specifically if they enjoy fitness.

Participate in the yoga festivities alone or with someone special – either way, participants will be left recharged and in tune with their inner energy. Bring your yoga mat from home if possible, but if needed, they will supply one – just remember your mask.

The popular cafe has only recently opened, but it has already become a go-to spot in the Benson Entertainment District. Found on Facebook page

Spend your time at an aromatic cafe

Edge of the Universe | February 11-12 | Free | 6070 Maple St

If you want a laid-back celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend whether solo, with a friend, or alongside a date, consider visiting Edge of the Universe the Friday and Saturday before Valentine’s Day. The beloved chill cafe will curate the holiday experience we need but maybe don’t deserve, decorating the inside with lovely holiday embellishments, including flowers, candles, and the like.

The recently established venue offers affordable and delicious coffees, hot chocolates, and alcoholic options, including unique cocktails and malt shakes you won’t quite find anywhere else, the best local cafes or bars included.

Plus, you can order tasty charcuterie boards to share and curb your hunger while you sip on your drink of choice and take in the evolved atmosphere. The combination of both will surely elevate your Saturday.

Site-1 Brewing opened downtown just over a year ago. Found on Facebook page

Drag + Brunch = So much to love

Site-1 Brewing | February 13 | $25 | 2566 Farnam St | (402) 502-1843

If you have never experienced a drag brunch, Valentine’s Day Eve may be the perfect opportunity. Site-1 will start the event early at 9:30 a.m. and will promptly end by noon, so you can be in and out with a unique experience and continue your holiday weekend the way you want to spend it.

There will be several talented drag queens to get you in the spirit while DJ Ness keeps the musical vibes at a high, so you can dance along or stay entertained throughout the two-and-a-half-hour event. No matter your Valentine’s status, anyone can get into a drag show featuring inspired and fun performances – but if you have a friend or date, be sure to bring them.

With two shows to watch and Site-1’s brunch and drink menu to add to the event, there’s no telling how much fun it could be. Get some delicious starters like the Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts and pair them with your tap beer.

Get your tickets beforehand and wear a mask. Found on event page

Have some laughs with Carmela Anderson

Wired Pub & Grill | February 12 | $8-10 | 5338 N 103rd St | (402) 933-0277

If you are looking for a night of comedy on Valentine’s Day Eve in Omaha, come out to visit Wired Pub for a night filled with five talented featured comedians and host Caleb Salvatore. After all, little beats the experience of a live comedy event.

Note the name and vibe of the event – Harmful Content Comedy, the Midwest’s Most Offensive Comedy Show. Now, those parameters extend within reason, but if you can handle a little bit of the gloves off, this could be the best place to find yourself with a friend or S.O. this Valentine’s Day.

The headlining comic, Carmela Anderson, has been making a notable name for herself over the past few years in the Omaha arts circuit. See why she and other talented comics generate buzz and genuine belly laughs!

All Seasons has served Omaha excellent curations of flowers for over 18 years. Found on Facebook page

Get your bud or love some flowers

Lillian’s Flowers | 3521 Leavenworth St | (402) 345-6202

All Seasons Floral & Gifts | 16939 Wright Plaza #136 | (402) 991-9300

For anyone looking for the ultimate gift arrangement, look no further. This year and all season round, All Seasons Floral & Gifts and Lillian’s Flowers have the flowers you need to show you care.

All Seasons has several flower packages available if you don’t want to hand-pick your selection. Those include same-day delivery, and packages can range anywhere from $8 to well over $100 for edible and aromatic gifts, so you have several price options at your disposal.

Lillian’s Flowers is a quaint shop located right by The Down Under Lounge, and it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking out for it. But the place offers a lovely selection of individual flowers and bouquets that will surely impress your loved ones.

The Old Market Candy Shop opened downtown in 1977. Found on Facebook page

Don’t forget the sweets

Old Market Candy Shop | 1005 Howard St |(402) 344-8846

Veg.edible | (402) 578-9538

Living in Omaha, it can be too easy to neglect the amazing candy options right in front of you, especially if you’re not trying to gorge all the time. But hey, that’s what the holiday is all about, and it is also why you should consider ordering some sweets from Old Market Candy Shop and Veg.Edible.

Old Market Candy Shop, located in the titular downtown area, has countless affordable candy options that will satisfy your cravings. The handmade chocolates and fudge are always on point, and these can make for the perfect hand-picked gift option.

Veg.edible’s awesome Valentine’s Day packages are perfect to break out of ordinary holiday options. Lincoln and Omaha folks with sweet tooths, who happen to be on very specific vegan & gluten-free diets, are very excited about it. Customers get to choose between these dinners and candy options.