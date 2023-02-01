Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, so don’t wait until the last minute to think of something to do.

Whether you want to surprise your significant other or show your friend a heck of a “Palentine’s,” there is no shortage of things to do in Omaha for Valentine’s Day.

Here are eight ways to make the most out of the heart-shaped holiday in Omaha this year.

Ever wonder how those tasty treats always end up looking so cute and tasty? Found on event page

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class

The Makery: 12100 W Center Rd #1101 |(402) 715-5959

February 5 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (sold out) and 2 – 4:30 p.m. classes

$55

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a mind-blowing cookie? It’s always the thought that counts, but you can craft the perfect Valentine’s treat or something close to it at The Makery on February 5.

Even if you’re a beginner, you can have some fun while learning the art of baking and decorating a cookie. And at the end, you take home six fully-done-up sugar cookies and a sample of decorating supplies so you can make your own Valentine’s cookies at home.

Their 10 a.m. class has sold out. However, the 2 p.m. class still has tickets available, starting at $55. But RSVP fast if you are interested—there is a limit of 25 people. Those aged 16 and up can attend the cookie decorating class.

Omaha’s favorite dog bar may have only opened in 2019, but the establishment has already become one of the most beloved dog hangout spots in the city. Found on event page

Valentine’s Day Pawty at Omaha Dog Bar

Omaha Dog Bar: 1231 S 14th St |(531) 867-7231

February 10-12 |All day

No entry fee

Dogs are for everyone. And whether or not you are in a relationship, what is a better place to spend your Valentine’s than with your pups and good company at the Omaha Dog Bar?

For the entire weekend preceding Valentine’s Day, the dog-friendly venue will host all-day events that focus on you, your dogs, and the holiday. The Dog Bar is open from 12-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday,

The weekend party will include food and drink specials, homemade Valentine dog treats, a Valentine craft station, and a trusty selfie station. The drinks include cocktails and mocktails, and the Tuxedo Strawberries are both delicious and adorable.

And if you haven’t checked out the Dog Bar yet, this will be a perfect introduction for you and your four-legged friend.

Jones Bros is one of the best places to get a cupcake in town, but they’re packing full course meals this Valentine’s Day. Found on event page

Valentine’s Death by Chocolate at Jones Bros Cupcakes

Jones Bros Cupcakes: 2121 S 67th St |(402) 884-2253

February 11 | 6 p.m.

$95 per person

Cupcakes and Cupid’s day go hand-in-hand, so consider visiting Jones Bros Cupcakes on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day for the ultimate Valentine’s chocolate experience.

Jones Bros Cupcakes is known for its custom-made treats, which have tantalized the community since the bakery opened in 2017. And coming on six years into business, this holiday season provides the store another chance to impress its hungry customers.

When you sit down at your reserved seating, you will embark on a seven-course meal that will blow your taste buds away. Are you feeling filet mignon or fettucino alfredo? In addition to the main course of your choosing, you and your guest can devour flourless torte, lover’s butter boards, salads, cheesecakes, chocolates, macarons, and more.

You can reserve your ticket online, and note there is limited seating available.

You can’t go wrong with music, dinner, and drinks – especially if you want a rustic Irish experience. Found on event page

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Tasting Presented By Harp & Fare

Dubliner Pub: 1205 Harney St |(402) 342-5887

February 11 | 7-9 p.m.

$100 per table of two

Visit the Dubliner Pub for a choice pre-Valentine’s Day shindig. Harp & Fare Public House will sponsor the Saturday evening event, teaming up with the Downtown Irish bar to cultivate a rustic patron experience for the Omaha nightlife and romantics.

Dwayne Wilson will play on the keys throughout the night, giving the bar the proper ambiance for your romantic evening. The menu includes Irish soda bread with butter and jam, a meat and cheese board, cottage pie, and Bailey’s Irish cream chocolate pudding.

Reserving your ticket guarantees a three-course meal with plenty of drinks along the way, including an Irish beer or whiskey flight to split, two cocktails, and two Irish coffees. You also don’t have to worry about paying your way into the show that takes place after the dinner, featuring Acclamation.

Have questions or want to set up extra accommodations? Email info@harpandfare.com for more info.

Get to know the Joslyn mansion like never before. Found on event page

A Little Dinner Music – For You and Your Valentine

Joslyn Castle and Gardens: 3902 Davenport St |(402) 595-2199

February 11 | 7-9 p.m.

$100

If you want a high-end taste of what it was like to dine at Joslyn Castle, now is your chance. The Joslyn estate will host an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner party, where you and your date can mingle in one of the 35 dedicated castle rooms, each set up with delectable food, decorative arrangements, and dashing music.

The live music includes intimate orchestral performances, including a harp accompaniment by Katie Wychulis, who hails from Omaha and is the Principal Harpist of three major symphonies (Lincoln, Boulder, and Sioux City).

The event suggests that you wear date night attire. Tickets cost $100. When you reserve your table, showing up ensures that you get a cocktail to kick things off, dinner, and a glass of wine for the meal.

Start with the finger sandwiches and work your way to the sweets! Found on event page

Valentine’s Day Tea at the Bubbly Tart

The Bubbly Tart: 3020 Leavenworth St, Suite 1 |(402) 315-9833

February 12 | 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. start times

$55 per person

If you love downing tea and chowing down with your favorite company, consider attending Valentine’s Day Tea at The Bubbly Tart on February 12.

The Bubbly Tart is known for its creative spin on treats, its premises embodying the essence of cute, fun, and gourmet. The Midtown bakery makes for a unique getaway and a most casual or romantic tea party.

In addition to various tea types, the full-tea event will serve savory and salty foods so that you can pair your cups of tea with Sunday sandwiches, sweets, and scones.

Tickets cost $55 before fees per person. Seating is limited for the 10 a.m. and noon seatings. To reserve your spot, email chelsie@thebubblytart.com, specify which time slot you want, and act fast!

The Hindi cinema based in Mumbai is the most popular film industry in the world, with Bollywood films dominating American-made movies in the global market in recent years. Found on event page

Bollywood Jollywood at Reverb Lounge

Reverb Lounge: 6121 Military Ave |(402) 884-5707

February 18 | 10 p.m. show

$15-$25

Bollywood Jollywood: Special Valentine’s Day Retro Night will take place at Reverb Lounge on February 18. The event is made possible by Omaha Loves Bollywood, a Desi-focused and fan-driven organization with roots in Eclipse Entertainment.

Fans of Bollywood movies and people who belong to the Desi culture are front and center at the retro-movie-themed event. Sahil Sethi will host alongside DJ Dharak, DJ Raj, and a team of featured dancers.

Desi is a name sometimes adopted by people of Indian, Pakistani, or Bangladeshi descent. But for any conscientious reader, there is much to dive into and study regarding the Desi/Deshi diaspora.

Tickets are $15-$25 before fees, with $25 being the price for the day of the show. The Reverb doors open at 9 for the 10 p.m. event, which is only for ages 18 and up.

Lovers of jazz music will find a fun, exciting, and affordable post-Valentine’s Day at The Jewell. Found on event page

Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars at The Jewell

The Jewell: 1030 Capitol Ave |(917) 748-4337

February 18 | 6:30 p.m. and 8: 30 p.m. shows

$15

Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars will play another Valentine’s Day concert at The Jewell, this time a little after the fact, on February 18. The announcement is good news for people who love live music, as well as for people who live for love songs: the band has a fierce fanbase and a rotating set of soaring ballads and other songs that are ideal for dancing.

The leader Andy Gomez hails from Cuba and lives in Columbus, Nebraska. Everyone else in the band also comes from a different part of the globe. Together as a unit, they play a fusion of Afro-Cuban Jazz, other Cuban tones, and tasteful flavors of the universal musical language.

Beverage and food service options are available, but the kitchen stops taking orders at 9:15 p.m. Tickets cost $15 before fees for the 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows.