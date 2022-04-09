Although cannabis is unfortunately not yet legal in Nebraska or nationwide, down-to-Earth souls celebrate it with clandestine wit and diehard fervor. Despite a governor who preaches reefer madness, the festivities will go ahead as planned (there is always Delta 8 and legal CBD), with plenty of good vibes shared at premier entertainment venues.

So, if you’re looking for a list of uplifting things to do in Omaha for 4/20, the good news is that there are several options to consider. Fill your head with these good ideas to elevate your celebration in our potholed, pot-smoking city.

Presented by GreenStar Glass and Nice Enough Ent, The Roll Up Volume 1 is a perfect musical showcase for lovers of hip-hop and cannabis alike. Found on Facebook event page

The Roll Up Volume 1 at The Waiting Room

8 p.m. show | $10-$40 | All ages

The Waiting Room Lounge: 6212 Maple St | (402) 884-5353

Nice Enough Entertainment unites local talent, excellent gigging opportunities, and the greater Omaha area year-round around the medicine of music, but the annual 4/20 show takes that mission to the next level. Established and up-and-coming local artists will put on what could easily be the most rad local show and 4/20 one-off of the year, with help from GreenStar Glass and Goodies.

Headliners include Jay Influential and Saint Mic, with Psychedelic Sidekick, Forget Finch, Neves, Modest K, James1stGen, Big Waun, and Thuggy Yuxk supporting. Additionally, Surreal The MC will deejay while Omaha rapper Taebo the Truth will double as host and performer.

And because GreenStar Glass is sponsoring the event, there will be tons of goodies to partake in, including swag bags and snacks if you go for the VIP package. If you score those privileges early, you can also meet and chill with the artists.

Fans of reggae rejoice – Rhythm Collective is bringing the party to the Brokedown. Found on Facebook event page

4/20 Party at Brokedown Palace with Rhythm Collective

8 p.m. show

Brokedown Palace: 8805 Maple St #6125 | (402) 516-6242

Most casual music fans and stoners can infer that cannabis and reggae are connected, but experiencing a live performance on this deeply symbolic holiday might be the quickest way to nurture that understanding on a gut level. This is why seeing Rhythm Collective at Brokedown Palace might be the move for you and your friends.

Rhythm Collective casts a wide net of musical stylings, with reggae, calypso, ska, and classic rock leanings. Here is an award-winning group that has also shared stages with some rock-solid international live bands under the golden sun.

And if you haven’t been to the Brokedown Palace yet – voted Readers’ Refer for Best Bar with Live Music – this would be an excellent chance to mark that off your to-do list. It’s a low-key uptempo place with a vibe that will surely lend itself toward this party of all reggae parties.

The Down Under is no stranger to wild times or The Jerry Pranksters, and when the two collide, there’s bound to be a show you won’t forget. Found on Facebook event page

The Down Under 4/20 Party with The Jerry Pranksters

4:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. | $10

The Down Under Lounge: 3530 Leavenworth St | (402) 933-3927

The annual Down Under 4/20 show will be in full swing, with an outdoor concert featuring juicy jams via The Jerry Pranksters and mouthwatering pizza from Hawks Pizza Food Truck. It’s an earlier gig, taking place in the afternoon and finishing up by the early evening – meaning, after this epic kickoff, you can still make it to later events on your 4/20 to-do list.

The Jerry Pranksters are well-known champions of the Omaha music scene, no strangers to the DU, who perform avid tributes to Jerry Garcia Band and Grateful Dead. The band does those covers justice with their unique electric live energy and out-of-body psychedelic rock vibrations.

Hawks Pizza Food Truck rounds out the live outdoor entertainment with quick but passionate slices that cure cannabis-induced hunger and give dancing fuel. With over 20 years of pizza-making experience, these handmade fresh pizzas will get you feeling right.

Do you have a soft spot for punk or emo from around twenty years ago? Try your hand at bingo! Found on Facebook event page

2000s Punk/Emo Bingo at Edge of the Universe

7 p.m. | Free

Edge of the Universe: 6070 Maple St

If you are a fan of music and friendly competitions that test your love for 2000s punk and emo, head to Edge of the Universe for this installment of music bingo. It’s free to play, and who knows – you may be that person who excels at trivia when inebriated.

At its core, Edge of the Universe is a half-cafe, half-ever-changing museum with alternative food and drink choices and legendary trivia nights. And now it’s punk/emo’s turn – music that can be surprisingly excellent for toking.

The exuberant hot and cold sober drinks (everything from hot apple cider to Italian soda) and boozy beverages (ranging from beer on tap to cocktails like the Boozy Malt-Shake) are enough to get this bingo night started right. Try out some charcuterie boards ($10-$20) or tasty eco-friendly and gluten-free snacks from Veg.edible while making bets about your favorite nostalgia bands.

Fans of comedy will love this stacked and charitable night of live stand-up. Found on Facebook event page

Laughs for Life 2022 at Funny Bone

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. show |$20 |Ages 18+

Funny Bone: 17305 Davenport St | (402) 493-8036

In the age of misinformation, noble causes become needed more than ever. If you want to fight cancer and dig live comedy, Laughs for Life at the Funny Bone offers the best of both worlds. What better way to spend your 4/20 than barreling over for the cause?

Comics include Nick Allen (Todd and Tyler Morning Show regular), Quionez Berry (2019 ‘Clash Comedian of the Year’), Kris Covi (Nebraska’s Tallest Comedian), and Kendra Karbowski (voice actor, among other talents). Additionally, Cameron Logsdon (NBC Late Night Writer’s Workshop alum), Richard Reese (Most Entertaining at The MGM Grand), Jason Regan (Funny Bone 2017 ‘Clash of the Comics’ victor), and Tyler Walsh (who doubles as a rodeo entertainer) will perform. Oh my!

In addition to great comedy, the admission fee provides each guest with a luminaria for a cancer survivor or life lost to cancer and entrance in a prize drawing. To contribute additional goods and services, you can email daisyc@funnybone.com.

Bring your running shoes or bike and get ready for an evening stroll to set up a well-deserved smoke sesh. Found on Facebook event page

Runners Night at Kros Strain Brewing

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Free

Kros Strain Brewing: 10411 Portal Rd #102, La Vista | (402) 779-7990

Kros Strain offers a nice change of pace for those who like to mix their boozing or toking with exercise, featuring dank incentives and the self-reward of fitness. Especially if you live close to La Vista, this unlikely 4/20 event could be an excellent way to end your night or kickstart the festivities, depending on your celebration plans.

The running crew takes advantage of the nearby Papio Trail, and everyone is encouraged to go for as long as it feels right. Walking and riding are, of course, permitted equally.

Touch base with Chelsea between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. inside the brewery to score some sweet rewards. Not only does it discount $1 off your first beer, but it also counts towards prizes like glassware, free brews, and apparel.

Students can present their student I.D. to get a $5 credit off their final bill if they purchase any food or beverage. Found on Facebook event page

JAM at The Jewell: Jazz Appreciation Month, Featuring Joey Gulizia

7 p.m. show | Free

The Jewell: 1030 Capitol Ave | (917) 748-4337

Why not celebrate the jazz cabbage with some jazz music? If that sounds good, you mustn’t miss JAM, or Jazz Appreciation Month, featuring Joey Gulizia and Tropical Punch at The Jewell.

Gulizia, a born-and-raised Omaha musician, has worked extensively with the Nebraska Arts Council, received the 1996 Governor’s Arts Award for his work in education, and worked on several jingles you’ve likely heard. And when you throw into the equation the band Tropical Punch, you will doubtless experience great live music that encapsulates a spectrum of styles, including jazz, traditional island music, Latin percussion, and pop music.

The show is free, but to reserve your ticket, you must RSVP by emailing brian@jewellomaha.com. Alternatively, if you cannot attend, The Jewell will live stream the show on their Facebook page.

Nodest is locally known for its plants, but this 4/20 they will team up with Jeté vibes for an epic night of macramé. Found on Facebook event page

Earth Day Macrame at Nodest

If you love arts and crafts, want to celebrate Earth Day a few days early, and generally appreciate chill vibes, then 4/20 presents the perfect opportunity. Nodest and Jeté Vibes will lead guests in creating macramé wall hangers that symbolize and at once conjure up the Tree of Life.

You don’t have to know what you’re doing, nor do you need to bring any supplies – the event will provide all the high-quality materials (Eucalyptus Green-tinted recycled cord, Jute, and a ten-inch hoop). And don’t worry, the instructors will ensure everyone leaves with a completed project.

If you want to purchase some gourmet coffee or tea, the event has an espresso machine that can make that happen – otherwise, it’s BYOB. This hands-on, low-key, and creative event is perfect for the hippies and anyone who wants a souvenir that will always conjure up good memories.

If you are a cannabis pop culture wiz, this West O bingo night is just for you. Found on Facebook event page

Stoner Bingo at Industrial Bar & Grill

8 p.m. | Free

Industrial Bar & Grill: 14901 Industrial Rd | (402) 333-8185

If you are a fan of cannabis as a cultural cornerstone of these modern times, perhaps you should give it your all at this edition of stoner bingo at Industrial Bar & Grill. All things music, movies, and history related to weed are on the table, with some prizes at stake, too.

West Omaha bars are nothing to sleep on, and Industrial is one of the best, offering dank eats and drinks, including flamethrower salsa and such refreshing draft beers as the Elysian Space Dust IPA. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to get your food to accompany the night of drinking, bingo, and other cannabis activities.

There are even some gift cards that will go to the stoner bingo champs. But bragging rights are priceless and last forever.

12 states have legalized recreational use, and 42 states and territories have medical marijuana programs. In Nebraska, marijuana is

classified as a Schedule 1 drug. Photo by Unsplash

Cannabis Rights Party of Nebraska Legalization Rally in Kearney

4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The sidewalk in front of the Kearney Walgreens | 2516 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE

While there are several sweet festivities to commemorate 4/20, perhaps none are more worth your time than the annual legalization rally, as the state has proven itself committed in its mission to irrationally setback legal weed. This year, the Cannabis Rights Party of Nebraska is taking a stand in Kearney, on the sidekick right outside Walgreens.

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is, for the first time, officially on the Nebraska ballot after years of gathering signatures for statewide political recognition. And if 10,000 Nebraskans register among the party, it will become a permanent fixture on the ballot – a step in the right direction for ending cannabis prohibition in Nebraska. You can change your party affiliation here.

The party will host a free raffle for t-shirts and other goodies starting at 5:45 p.m. If you can make it to show support, you will do Nebraska’s cannabis enthusiasts everywhere a service.